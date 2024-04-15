House Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2922
PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - A Resolution urging the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to consider and ultimately select Pennsylvania as the state partner for Sweden under the State Partnership Program.
