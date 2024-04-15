House Bill 2161 Printer's Number 2794
PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in scenic highways, providing for designation of Allegheny River Boulevard as scenic byway.
There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,816 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in scenic highways, providing for designation of Allegheny River Boulevard as scenic byway.