House Bill 538 Printer's Number 0511
PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for prohibiting use of hearing impairment devices.
