Dome Fest West 2024 Keynote Speaker Android Jones to Highlight Future of Immersive Media

Creating the Next Century of Fulldome Experiences” — Android Jones, Keynote Speaker, Dome Fest West 2024

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West, the premier immersive dome film festival and conference in the United States, is thrilled to announce its 2024 lineup, featuring groundbreaking keynotes, visionary films, and insightful industry expert panels. The festival will take place from May 2-5, 2024, at the state-of-the-art Fiske Planetarium on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Keynote Highlight: Acclaimed Digital Artist Android Jones to Deliver Visionary Keynote

Dome Fest West 2024 is honored to welcome renowned digital artist and animator Android Jones as this year's keynote speaker. In his presentation "Creating the Next Century of Fulldome Experiences," Jones will take attendees on an inspiring journey into the evolution and future of immersive fulldome media. Drawing from his pioneering work in digital art and virtual reality, Jones will share valuable insights and behind-the-scenes stories from his boundary-pushing projects. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the most innovative minds in immersive art and entertainment.

Curated Film Screening Blocks Showcase the Best in Fulldome Cinema

Dome Fest West has thoughtfully curated this year's 55 featured films into thematic screening blocks that highlight the incredible diversity and creativity in immersive cinema:

- Cosmic Frontiers: An Interstellar Journey (May 3, 10:30am) - Voyage to the farthest reaches of the universe in this awe-inspiring block of films that push the boundaries of science and imagination.

- Visionary Realms: A Journey Through Artistic Innovation (May 3, 7:30pm) - Experience the cutting edge of immersive art with abstract, avant-garde, and experimental fulldome works that redefine the medium.

- Visionaries of Tomorrow: Emerging Student Voices (May 4, 3:30pm) - Discover the fresh perspectives and raw talent of the next generation of immersive filmmakers in this special showcase of student projects.

The full festival schedule, with dates and times for all 55 immersive films, is available now at DomeFestWest.com/schedule. Prepare to be transported by highlights such as:

- Spark: The Universe in Us - a cosmic adventure into the building blocks of life itself (May 4, 11am)

- Little Major Tom - whimsical sci-fi short taking you into the imagination of a young boy (May 4, 11am)

- Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey - a serene, meditative voyage under the sea (May 5, 9:30am)

- Recoding Entropia - mind-bending digital art piece fusing math, music, and dazzling fractals (May 2, 7:30pm)

- Recombination: The Fulldome Journey - stunning voyager through a futuristic virtual world (May 3, 7:30pm)

Go Behind the Scenes with Expert Panels on Immersive Storytelling & Technology

In addition to the stellar film lineup, Dome Fest West features in-depth panel discussions with some of the top names in immersive media:

- 360° Storytelling in the Dome: Challenges & Opportunities (May 3, 1pm) - Moderator Jean-Philippe Turgeon of Hubblo explores narrative considerations unique to the fulldome medium

- The Future is Interactive: Emerging Tech for Participatory Experiences (May 3, 3:45pm) - Patrick Clark of CU Boulder leads a fascinating look at integrating audience interactivity in dome experiences

- State of the Dome: Where the Industry is Headed (May 5, 2pm) - Join festival Executive Director Ryan Moore for a thought-provoking roundtable on the future of fulldome production and exhibition

Whether you're a filmmaker, producer, VR enthusiast, or simply love immersive experiences, Dome Fest West offers an unparalleled window into the breathtaking potential of cinema. Register now at DomeFestWest.com/tickets and step into the future of storytelling. #DomeFestWest2024

About Dome Fest West

Launched in Fall 2021, Dome Fest West is an immersive Dome film festival and conference designed to promote and support the global immersive Dome filmmaking community’s new, up-and-coming content creators. As the only dedicated film festival for fulldome films and immersive cinema in the United States, Dome Fest West annually showcases full-dome film screenings, new technology presentations, industry panels, interactive workshops, and exclusive parties, attracting immersive filmmakers from around the globe.

