The Most Expensive Dinner Show in Honolulu Has a $1,000 Per Person Price Tag

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new offering in the luxe category is now offered in Waikiki, Hawaii, on the Island of Oahu. Two Honolulu heavyweights have joined forces to provide an unforgettable evening: The Magical Mystery Show! offers their award-winning show optionally paired with Hy’s Steakhouse as a one-of-a-kind dinner and theater experience for $1,000 per person.

The Showstopping Spectacle is The Magical Mystery Show! Consistently rated the #1 evening show in Waikiki on TripAdvisor, this immersive experience blends magic, illusion, and comedy into a captivating performance. Guests are mesmerized by world-class sleight-of-hand, laugh-out-loud comedy, and hilarious audience participation. Impossible feats unfold very near the participants. Each seat in this experience is front-row and less than 4 feet from the Master Magicians. According to TripAdvisor reviews, there is nothing better you can see or do at night than this show in Honolulu.

A Culinary Journey at Hy’s Steakhouse rounds it all out. Following the mind-blowing magic, guests are whisked away to the renowned Hy’s Steakhouse. This award-winning establishment is a Honolulu institution, celebrated for its impeccable service and top-quality cuts of meat. Hy’s boasts an impressive collection of accolades, including the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award, a testament to their commitment to excellence. Imagine indulging in the finest cuts of USDA Prime steaks, cooked to absolute perfection. Hy’s offers a selection of delectable appetizers, fresh seafood options, and decadent desserts to complement your main course. The extensive wine list promises to pair perfectly with every bite, ensuring a truly luxurious dining experience.

The following is included in the experience:

Pre or Post Gourmet Dinner at Hy’s Steakhouse (Next Door to Theatre – See Website For Menu Choices)

VIP Chauffered Pick up from your Waikiki Hotel to and from Hy’s Steakhouse or choice of arrival options

Escorted Walk (half a block) Back to the Theatre at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel

Front Row Center Seating, Tickets to the Show

2 Complimentary Show Drinks

Deluxe V-VIP Magic Set Limited Edition with Over 100 Tricks

Private Autographs, Photos, Video, and Meet and Greet with All Show Magicians

Backstage Tour of the Magical Portal Inner Workings

Half Hour Private Zoom Magic Lesson Post Show

2 Year V-VIP Card/Pass to See Each New Magician at Any The Magical Mystery Show! Location (magicians change about every two months. Come to any or all new shows for 2 years from your first show visit. (General seating-one show for each headliner)

Private Phone, Info, Reservation, and Support for 2 Years.

This is a truly special-occasion evening, a night of awe-inspiring magic, and an unforgettable culinary journey, then this dinner and show V-VIP Package might be the ultimate splurge. For those on a tighter budget or who prefer a more casual dining experience, there is a VIP theater show at just $169 per person without the dining and extras.

The Magical Mystery Show! has something to offer everyone. This is an unforgettable Hawaiian adventure! More details at https://hotel-magic.com/oahu-tickets/thousand-dollar-dinner-show/

