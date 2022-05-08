Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel Features The Magical Mystery Show! in First-Ever Oahu Attraction

Submit Release
Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality and offering "laugh-till-your-cheeks-hurt" performances, this is the first show of its kind in Waikiki.

People just go wild. What do you do when a man levitates right in front of you and you can touch him? A mind-bending experience that leaves you both stunned and laughing until your cheeks hurt!”
— Jonathan Todd, CEO of HOTEL MAGIC LLC

OAHU, HAWAII, USA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning June 30, 2022, Hotel Magic, LLC, a Maui company, brings shows featuring world-class magicians to The Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel resort for an intimate evening of magic, mystery, and mirth. Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality and offering "laugh-till-your-cheeks-hurt" performances, this will be the first show of its kind in Waikiki.

"The Magical Mystery Show!" takes its theme from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, when European and American parlors were built in homes, allowing small groups of people to be entertained together to witness a series of miracles close up in what is often referred to as Parlour Magic. Guests can expect to be within six to fifteen feet of the magician as items float, disappear, and literally change forms!

Shows are offered twice-nightly at 5.00 pm and 7.30 pm, six nights a week (dark Tuesdays). The show is accessible from the lobby area of the hotel and ticket (show only) will be $139.00 plus sales tax for the general public, however, discounted tickets will be available for guests of the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel and all local (Hawai’i) residents, starting at just $99.00, plus tax. Tickets are available to purchase well in advance of all shows on the www.Hotel-Magic.com and www.OahuMagic.com websites, and at the Hilon Waikiki Beach Hotel concierge desk at the venue location. The company recommends guests secure tickets early, as capacity is limited to under 60 people per show and the shows (in other locations) sell out quickly. While generally PG-13, the show welcomes children from 6 to 17 for just $39.00 per person (must be accompanied by an adult).

Henry Perez, General Manager of the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel said “We are thrilled to welcome such talent and world-class entertainment to the resort and provide our incredibly valued guests with yet another option to make terrific memories”. Perez goes on to say, “The magical talent being attracted through a local Maui company, Hotel-Magic, LLC is top-rated and they have performed at venues such as the Magic Castle, the Magic Circle in London, have been on TV including Penn & Teller’s ‘Fool us’ and AGT (America’s Got Talent). Perez stated. “We can’t wait for guests to share the joy, fun, and laughter this elite event brings”.

Jonathan Todd, CEO of Hotel Magic and long-time resident of Maui, has been involved in the production and management of many major celebrities and events including Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac for over 30 years. He conceived and executed Fleetwood's on Front St. in Maui and has proven production expertise. He is also known as a “Magicians-Magician” in the professional world of magic and is a performing member of the Academy of Magical Arts (The Hollywood Magic Castle). Todd said, “Partnering with Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel and creating a bespoke, Victorian environment here in Waikiki is magical. With just about 60 guests a show, this is so close and so intimate, the wow factor is superb”. Todd also stated, “We’re looking forward to being a terrific partner and entertaining guests for years to come, providing magic and mystery in these times is awe-inspiring and brings people back to the wonder of childhood, instills infinite possibilities and creates awe that’s uplifting and simply makes people feel good again”.

