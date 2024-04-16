Kindred Tales Invites Heartfelt Tributes for Mother's Day Digital Celebration
Kindred Tales allows participants to honor moms through shared online stories, advice, and messages this Mother's Day.
We want to give people an opportunity to craft a tribute to share with the world, that vividly articulates their mom's immense positive impact.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mothers nurture, guide, and inspire us from the moment we take our first breaths. This Mother's Day, Kindred Tales is offering a unique way for children and grandchildren to express their profound gratitude through a special digital tribute celebrating the women who shaped their lives.
— Nick Hern
From now through May 14th, individuals are encouraged to visit the Kindred Tales tribute page and contribute a personal story, cherished memory, advice, or heartfelt message honoring their mother, grandmother, aunt, or other remarkable figure in their life, past or present. Participants can easily access the submission form by providing their email address.
"Our mothers write some of the most influential chapters that shape our life's journey," said Nick Hern, founder of Kindred Tales. "We want to give people an opportunity to craft a tribute to share with the world, that vividly articulates their mom's immense positive impact."
All submitted stories and messages will be compiled in a public online tribute wall. Additionally, participants can also choose to share their message directly with their mothers or other loved one on Mother's Day. As a bonus offering, Kindred Tales is also providing a complimentary download of "Letters to my mother" - a PDF template with prompts to inspire a meaningful handwritten expression of gratitude.
For those looking to create a permanent record of their loved ones' most cherished memories, Kindred Tales is offering $15 off their annual memoir writing service this Mother's Day. The platform provides an easy and guided way to author a complete memoir, with 52 weekly prompts and intuitive AI tools like speech-to-text transcription and an interview assistant to help reduce the burden of writing. Kindred Tales is the perfect gift this Mother's Day for those who have everything or are looking for something meaningful, which can be cherished for generations to come.
"There's no greater gift than honoring the heroic women who raised us with wisdom, strength, and boundless love," added Hern. "Kindred Tales is honored to facilitate this Mother's Day experience for capturing those tributes and life stories in a lasting, cherished way."
Participants are encouraged to share the online tribute link with friends and family, inviting them to view the touching stories and personal messages. Kindred Tales will also highlight select submissions through email and social media using #HerKindredTale.
Capture your most cherished memories and express deep appreciation for mom. Contribute your Mother's Day digital tribute before May 14th and download your free "Letters to Mom" PDF templates. Or give the gift of preserving their life's journey by taking $15 off an annual Kindred Tales memoir writing subscription. Visit https://kindredtales.net to learn more.
About Kindred Tales
Kindred Tales is an online memoir writing service that helps individuals capture their life stories through a unique combination of guided prompts, AI assistance tools, and speech-to-text recording capabilities. Their one-year subscription provides everything needed to author a treasured personal memoir to share with loved ones. Kindred Tales' mission is to ensure everyone has the ability to document their unique life journey and create a legacy for future generations.
Nicholas Hern
Kindred Tales LLC
media@kindredtales.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube