Kindred Tales Keepsake Memoir Service Unveils Affordable Entry Point for Capturing Family Stories
On March 14, Kindred Tales introduced its new yearly subscription at a price point that is over half the typical cost of a digital memoir service.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Tales, the innovative AI platform known for capturing and preserving family stories in a beautiful keepsake memoir, announced the launch of their new budget-friendly annual subscription, providing families with a more accessible option to begin their storytelling journey.
“Our new PDF subscription offers families a straightforward and affordable way to document their cherished memories,” says Nick Hern, the founder of Kindred Tales. Second, only to inquiries about their groundbreaking AI capabilities were customer requests for an affordable PDF option this past holiday season, demonstrating the appetite for a low-cost solution in the market. “At Kindred Tales, we believe every family's stories deserve to be preserved and shared. With our new PDF subscription, families can start capturing their legacy without breaking the bank.”
The PDF subscription includes:
• Access to Kindred Tales
• A year’s worth of engaging prompts delivered to your inbox to guide families through capturing their history
• The ability to share completed stories privately with loved ones online
• A high-quality PDF download of documented stories, suitable for at-home printing
• With the Basic Subscription with PDF, families can easily weave together their stories, creating lasting connections across generations.
What’s not included:
• The ability to conduct an interview with our AI Biographer and receive AI assistance writing a first draft.
• AI speech-to-text transcription
• A hardcover copy of your book
Bespoke addons for Kindred Tales Transcription and AI Biographer services are being evaluated for a possible future release.
Visit KindredTales.net today to learn more about their entry-level PDF subscription and begin capturing your family's story to be cherished for generations to come!
