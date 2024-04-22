Steelhead Productions Strengthens Its Commitment to Sustainability This Earth Day

Steelhead Earth Day 2024 Friends of Red Rock Logo Steelhead Productions Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, reinforces its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility this Earth Day. Emphasizing a deep-rooted dedication to environmental stewardship, Steelhead is advancing a series of initiatives to solidify its standing as a leader in sustainable business practices within its operational boundaries and the broader Las Vegas community.

"Sustainability is ingrained in every decision we make at Steelhead," explained Eliza Erskine, Principal of Green Buoy Consulting and Steelhead’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) consultant. "From reducing our carbon footprint to enhancing our community engagement, we are constantly seeking ways to minimize our environmental impact and lead by example in the corporate world."

At the forefront of Steelhead’s sustainability initiatives is its innovative approach to operational efficiency and resource management. The company has made significant strides in reducing energy consumption and waste, implementing a comprehensive recycling program, and sourcing sustainable materials for its exhibit designs. These efforts are complemented by strategic partnerships aimed at amplifying its sustainability metrics. These include collaborations with vendors and recyclers to ensure the exhibit materials are as eco-friendly as possible. (View their 2023 ESG Report Here)

Steelhead’s commitment to sustainability extends to its state-of-the-art facility, which boasts green features designed to minimize environmental impact. Including energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and recycling centers underscores the company’s holistic approach to sustainability.

This Earth Day, initiatives at Steelhead Productions represent a trifecta of collaborative efforts between the employee led Give Happy Committee, Sustainability Committee, and a close partner to the organization, the Give Happy Foundation, each playing a crucial role in amplifying the company's impact on sustainability. This year the Steelheaders supported a local organization, Friends of Red Rock, whose mission is to preserve, protect, and enrich Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which is just 30 minutes from Steelhead's headquarters. In total, twenty-three Steelheaders, along with some of their friends and family, participated in the Middle Oak Creek canyon trail cleanup and relining of the trail to help emphasize its pathways.

While the Give Happy Committee and Sustainability Committee spearheaded the internal organization and employee engagement for this special volunteer opportunity, the Give Happy Foundation, operating as an independent entity with aligned values, extended its support by providing a significant grant to Friends of Red Rock. This grant not only underscores the Foundation’s commitment to fostering community-based environmental efforts but also strengthens the collective endeavor of Steelhead’s committees to achieve a greater ecological impact through volunteer work.

“Steelhead’s Give Happy Committee is proud to support our teammates in making meaningful contributions to the environment. Giving back to the community not only enriches our team spirit but also aligns with our mission to foster a sustainable future,” said Danielle McLemore, Senior Account Manager and Co-Chairperson of the Give Happy Committee.

“Volunteering with Friends of Red Rock highlighted the impact of connecting with nature and preserving it for myself and my family. Being able to participate with my family was a cherished bonus, reminding us that our collective actions today shape the legacy we leave for tomorrow,” added Denali Hill Account Director.

By empowering employees to participate in projects they are passionate about while also providing opportunities for collective action, Steelhead is reinforcing a culture of environmental responsibility that permeates every aspect of its operations and community engagement.

“Volunteer events like this contribute to not only preserving and improving the natural beauty of the area but also fostering a sense of community and environmental stewardship among our team and extended community. I’m thrilled to see how our efforts are translating into tangible benefits for both our community and the planet,” said Kari Mills, Account Manager and Member of Steelhead’s Sustainability Committee.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.