PRESS RELEASE – Ministry of Health Launches 5-year National Eye Care Plan

A newly developed National Eye Care Plan is being launched in Apia, Samoa, this week during the Pacific Heads of Health Meeting.

The National Eye Care Plan 2024-2028 (Plan) was developed by the Samoa Ministry of Health – with guidance from a technical steering group. It aims to improve eye health care and reduce avoidable blindness and vision impairment.

Samoa’s Minister of Health, Hon. Valasi Tafito Selesele, says while some incredible work has already been achieved, it’s essential to always strive for more. “The loss of sight of Samoan people causes significant human suffering, impacting affected individuals and their families’ everyday lives and reducing the possibility of a productive future,” he says.

“I am confident the National Eye Care Plan will provide a critical reference to guide the planning, implementation, management and evaluation of eye care in Samoa, and that it will provide great utility to all stakeholders working together to end avoidable blindness.”

The Samoan National Eye Care Plan plays a crucial role in strengthening an integrated health system by addressing the importance of eye health within the broader Samoan healthcare framework, as it ensures equitable access to eye care and promotes preventative measures in the communities.

Director General of Health, Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma, says the National Eye Care Plan will act as a guiding tool in enhancing the delivery of healthcare services in the region.

“Our ultimate aim is not just to consult; it is about implementing the plan and taking action. We need clarity on responsibilities and progress tracking systems to ensure the best eye health outcomes for all Samoans,” he says.

The release of the plan follows the signing of a five-year partnership agreement between The Ministry and The Fred Hollows Foundation New Zealand late last year. Both organisations have a long-standing successful relationship spanning nearly two decades and have made significant progress in strengthening Samoa’s eye health system.

The Foundation CEO, Dr Audrey Aumua, says the launch of the plan marks a significant step forward for eye health care in Samoa. “The Foundation has supported our Samoan partners in building considerable eye health infrastructure, alongside significant workforce training and development. It’s with this grounding and workforce that it’s now possible to invest in the Samoan National Eye Care Plan,” she says.

A key priority outlined in the National Eye Care Plan is the completion of a Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) – a national prevalence study, which is being implemented by The Ministry, with support from The Foundation.

Commencing this month, the RAAB will provide valuable data and information, especially on prevalence and trends of eye conditions and vision impairment, and will assist with planning and decision making, as well as enabling Samoa to report against global eye health targets for 2030, endorsed by the World Health Assembly.

