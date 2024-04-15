Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,803 in the last 365 days.

Public Information Meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host two public information meetings this month regarding the proposed replacement of the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River.

Join TDOT and the project team at one of these open house public meetings to learn about the proposed project, including conceptual layouts for the new America’s River Crossing, and provide your feedback. No formal presentation will be shared but experts will be available to answer your questions. 

April 18, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Central Station Hotel, Amtrak Memphis Station Upper Parking Lot

545 South Main St, Memphis, TN 38103

April 25, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eugene Woods Civic Center

212 West Polk Ave, West Memphis, AR 72301           

You just read:

Public Information Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more