Public Information Meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host two public information meetings this month regarding the proposed replacement of the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River.

Join TDOT and the project team at one of these open house public meetings to learn about the proposed project, including conceptual layouts for the new America’s River Crossing, and provide your feedback. No formal presentation will be shared but experts will be available to answer your questions.



April 18, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Central Station Hotel, Amtrak Memphis Station Upper Parking Lot

545 South Main St, Memphis, TN 38103

April 25, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Eugene Woods Civic Center

212 West Polk Ave, West Memphis, AR 72301