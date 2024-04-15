South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Accepting 2024 Nominations

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 15, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – The Transportation Hall of Honor Committee is accepting nominations for review and consideration for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor. The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system.

“The committee seeks nominees who have gained the admiration of their peers and earned distinction in the transportation field,” says Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, who also serves as the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Chairman.

Contributions to consider when submitting a nomination are technological innovations, political activity, legislative accomplishments, creativity, time and cost saving initiatives, and economic impact on behalf of public transportation efforts within the state.

Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination. Hall of Honor nomination forms are available online on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.govunder the featured resources section on the home page. Click here for a direct link to the 2024 nomination form. A list of all Hall of Honor inductees to date is also available on the SDDOT website.

Nomination forms are also available by contacting Kari Kroll at 605-773-5105 or kari.kroll@state.sd.us.

The Hall of Honor nomination deadline is 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday, May 24, 2024.

