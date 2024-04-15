Bridge Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 27 Near Britton

ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Friday, April 19, 2024, bridge repair work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 27 approximately two miles south of Britton. The contractor will set signs and concrete barriers first. Bridge work will begin on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The bridge work will reduce traffic to one lane. Traffic is being controlled with stop signs at the bridge.

The primary contractor for this $1.8 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc., of Dell Rapids, SD. The expected completion date for the bridge repair is Friday, June 28, 2024, with an overall completion date of Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

