Paul Perry and Steel Point Search Group Joins Dimensional Search Network

PLANO, TX, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search Network proudly welcomes Paul Perry and Steel Point Search Group to its esteemed network of executive search firms. With a focus on healthcare technology, particularly in SaaS solutions relative to sales and sales leadership roles across the United States, Paul and his team bring a wealth of expertise and a strong track record of success to the network.

Paul Perry, President of Steel Point Search Group, Inc., based in Austin, TX, is a distinguished professional with a diverse background. A West Point graduate and former U.S. Army officer and aviator, Perry has established a successful career spanning in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, SaaS, and project management consulting. His extensive experience includes holding sales leadership positions in organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies.

"As a leader building world-class teams in small to mid-market all the way to Fortune 50 organizations, Paul knows how important it is to put top performers in mission-critical roles. Paul Perry and Steel Point Search Group are the perfect choice for building top-performing teams for healthcare technology providers. Congratulations to Paul and the Steel Point Search Group team," says Jon Bartos, Chief Operating Officer at Dimensional Search.

"I am genuinely thrilled to be joining Dimensional Search. The organization's unwavering commitment to personalized service and consistent results is truly commendable. I eagerly anticipate building my business while collaborating with mentors such as Jon Bartos and the Dimensional Search team, which is incomparable in the executive search industry. Most importantly, I look forward to providing my clients and candidates with exceptional service replete with clear communications, transparent accountability, and unquestioned integrity," says Paul Perry, President of Steel Point Search Group.

Dimensional Search, a Sanford Rose Associates network division, provides entrepreneurs with an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that are unparalleled in professionalism, performance, and service that exceed client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting 300+ years and 25+ average years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search allows the opportunity to be in business for oneself, but not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow with the structure and support of others who have paved the way.

