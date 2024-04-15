Submit Release
Community Honors Ryan Gainer's Memory at Memorial Service in Victorville

Ryan Gainer, 15, rear right, is pictured with his family. Ryan was fatally shot by deputies responding to his Apple Valley home on Saturday. (Courtesy of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy)

Join us on April 20 to pay tribute to Ryan Gainer

VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Invites Press and Public to Memorial Service for Ryan Gainer

The family of Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old boy with autism who was fatally shot during a police encounter amid a mental health crisis, invites the community to attend his memorial service.

The service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Burning Bush Church at 14849 7th Street, Victorville, CA 92395.

Ryan was a vibrant young individual whose life was cut short. His family wishes to honor his memory and raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with autism, especially during interactions with law enforcement.

The service will be followed by burial and reception at Sunset Hills Mortuary, 24000 Waalew Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, Ryan's favorite color, or one of the colors symbolizing Autism Awareness: blue, green, gold, purple, or orange.

The Gainer family appreciates the community's outpouring of support and invites all who wish to commemorate Ryan's life to join them on this solemn occasion.

For additional information or to confirm media attendance, please contact:

Justin Cheney
Horizon-Hive
+1 727-946-5102
email us here

