FIRST CATHOLIC-CENTERED AMAZON TOUR LAUNCHES IN MAY

Initiative is inspired by the Pope’s LAUDATO SI’ (2015) Encyclical Letter, and his QUERIDA AMAZONIA (2020) & LAUDATO DEUM (2023) Apostolic Exhortations

The Holy Father is calling on the faithful, as well as all people of good will, to a greater awareness of the Amazon region; and QAT wishes to facilitate a safe and comfortable travel experience.” — Ulisses Mourão

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by and in support of Pope Francis’s Apostolic writings on the environment, South Florida-based Querida Amazonia Tours (QAT) – www.dearamazon.us - has partnered with ATABLE.BR, a leading promoter of Brazilian culinary culture, to create and offer a first-ever, tour experience of the Amazon region, centered in and around Belém (State of Pará), Brazil.

“QAT seeks to offer a uniquely, transformative experience, centered around nature, spirituality, culture, and gastronomy,” noted Ulisses Mourão, Creative Director of ATABLE.BR. “The Holy Father is calling on the faithful, as well as all people of good will, to a greater awareness of the Amazon region; and QAT wishes to facilitate a safe and comfortable travel experience - a rich, and profoundly moving encounter with that other-worldly region of our planet”, added Mourão.

It’s little known outside of Brazil that one of the world’s largest Roman Catholic processions, revolving around the statue of Our Lady of Nazareth, Queen of the Amazon, takes place in Belém, every year on the second Sunday in October. Called "Círio de Nazaré", it’s also one of Brazil’s largest annual festivals after Rio’s Carnival celebrations. The tradition of transformative powers associated with the statue of Our Lady of Nazareth dates back to 1700.

“I can’t sufficiently express the energy which emanates from a rapturous gathering of over two million faithful who accompany the statue of Our Lady of Nazareth along the 2.25 miles (3.6 kilometers) course from Belém’s Cathedral to Our Lady’s Basilica, that Sunday, every October,” noted Walda Marques, a leading Brazilian Artist from the region, as well as QAT Artistic Consultant. “That energy continues to permeate Belém, throughout the year”, said Marques, who also hosts an artist’s visit and luncheon at her studio (a 136 year-old colonial home), as a part of the QAT tour package.

“This is a great time to visit Belém, which is experiencing a revitalization of its public spaces, parks, historic sites, and monuments, in preparation for the COP30 meeting, next year. We invite the Roman Catholic community to experience the Amazon with Querida Amazonia Tours”, added Mourão. Tourism to the Holy Land will likely be impacted this summer; QAT presents a new, unique option for Catholic pilgrims seeking relevant, alternative destinations. [END]

About ATABLE.BR (www.atablebr.com / @atable.br): South Florida-based ATABLEBR, LLC, together with Brazilian-based ATABLEBR PRODUCOES CULTURAIS LTDA, is a creator and producer of original audio-visual content and events, intended to promote Brazilian culture to international audiences, through the culinary arts. ATABLE.BR produces exclusive, customized, gastronomic events featuring Brazilian regional cuisines, in particular, Amazonian anthropologic gastronomy. In 2024 ATABLE.BR is curating the gastronomic component of Querida Amazonia Tours’ new travel initiative to Belém, Pará (Brazil).

For additional information please contact: Enrique Carrillo, Tel: 786-271-7414

e-mail: ecarrillo@hmigrp.com or info@dearamazon.us

