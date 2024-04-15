Lotto America Lands in Mississippi

Draw game features $2 million starting jackpot, instant win option

JACKSON, MISS. – With Lotto America joining the Mississippi Lottery’s draw game lineup and sales starting Sunday, May 12, players have great odds for a progressive jackpot that starts at $2 million for $1 per play. The first drawing for the new game occurs Monday, May 13. Drawings for Lotto America will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m., with results posted at mslottery.com around 9:45 p.m.

Offering a smaller field of numbers to select compared to other multi-state jackpot draw games, Lotto America players choose five numbers from 1-52 and one Star Ball® number from 1-10.

With nine ways to win, prizes may be won by matching some or all the numbers drawn, and the prize amounts range from $2 to the jackpot. Quick pick is an option for choosing numbers, along with purchasing for multiple drawings.

Like many of the Mississippi Lottery games, Lotto America features a multiplier option, the All Star Bonus®. For an additional $1, the All Star Bonus multiplies all non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times yielding winnings up to $100,000.

Lotto America also features the ability to win instantly and in the drawing. EZ-Match is an option players can add to their Lotto America ticket for another $1. If any of a player’s randomly assigned EZ-Match numbers match the printed Lotto America numbers, the player wins the prize amount shown next to the EZ-Match number instantly, up to $500. The EZ Match Star Ball can only match the Lotto America Star Ball. The fun doesn’t stop there – the player’s ticket is still good for the Lotto America drawing later.

“Lotto America is popular in many other states,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “As we noted player feedback, many players mentioned offering a draw-style game with a jackpot in between Match 5 and Powerball® or Mega Millions®. Lotto America is the perfect addition to our portfolio.”

Overall odds of winning a prize 1 in 9.63. The jackpot is either an annuitized prize, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

###