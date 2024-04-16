Highridge Costa to Welcome Local Dignitaries for Grand Opening of 50-Unit Affordable Family Community in Broomfield, CO
Rents range from $640 to $1,844 for families earning 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income
These new rental homes for families at the Northwest Apartments are a great example of working together to address the housing shortage in the greater Denver area.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of Thursday, April 18, local dignitaries from the City and County of Broomfield, Broomfield Housing Alliance, Colorado Housing Finance Authority, Colorado Department of Local Affairs – Division of Housing and Bank of America are scheduled to join Highridge Costa as speakers to mark the official Grand Opening of the affordable Northwest Apartments in Broomfield.
— Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company
Designed by Denver-based Santulan Architecture and built by Ft. Collins-based Dohn Construction, Northwest Apartments is a new community of 50 affordable rental homes for families earning 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Current rents range from $640 to $1,844 per month in this city of about 73,000 in between Denver and Boulder.
These new residences will also offer easy access to employment centers from Denver though Boulder via a close proximity to US-36, as well as with the state’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) Rapid Transit options. Families with children will benefit from the highly rated Boulder Valley School District.
“We look forward to representatives from the City and County of Broomfield, the State of Colorado and Bank of America joining us on stage at this festive and celebratory Grand Opening,” said Moe Mohanna, President of Highridge Costa Development Company. “These new rental homes for families at the Northwest Apartments are a great example of working together to address the housing shortage in the greater Denver area.”
The new apartments are part of the “Vive on Via Varra” master-planned community and include access to a new, three-acre public park with picnic tables, a playground, walking trails and views. Of the 50 units, 16 units include one bedroom and one bath, 26 units (including an on-site manager’s unit) offer two bedrooms and two baths, and 8 units offer three bedrooms and two baths.
Individual residences feature patios and balconies, quartz countertops, a range and oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioning, garbage disposal, window coverings and high-speed internet connections. Community amenities include 96 on-grade parking spaces, an elevator to serve the four floors, a clubroom, fitness center, play area, small dog park, laundry rooms, a secure, indoor storage area for bicycles and an outdoor art installation by local artist Gregory Fields, of nearby Lafayette.
About Highridge Costa
Highridge Costa is one of America’s leading developers, financiers, owners and operators of workforce family and senior communities, as well as permanent supportive housing for veterans and others. Since 1994, the award-winning organization has developed and invested in over 30,000 low-income housing units across 300 apartment communities in 33 states and Puerto Rico. For more information on Highridge Costa, visit https://www.hcosta.com.
# # #
Patrick S Duffy
MetroIntelligence
+1 562-246-6070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram