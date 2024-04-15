Game Creators Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith Take the Gaming World by Storm, Landing on Walmart Shelves Nationwide

Brilliant or BS? Bluffing Game

Bluffing Trivia Game Brilliant or BS? Will be available on the shelves of 1,000 Walmart Stores

With its engaging gameplay and universal appeal, “Brilliant or BS?” continues to captivate audiences across retail channels, making it a must-have addition to any game night or gathering.” — Nick Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a mission to help people create unforgettable memories with their loved ones, husband and wife duo Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith, creators of “Brilliant or BS?” are excited to announce several significant developments poised to reshape the gaming landscape.

Beginning in Spring 2024, “Brilliant or BS?” will officially grace the shelves of 1,000 Walmart stores across all 50 states. This monumental partnership marks a notable milestone for the pair and underscores their commitment to making fun and engaging games accessible to everyone.

With “Brilliant or BS?” hitting store shelves nationwide, families can prepare for even more laughter and entertainment when the stand-alone second edition launches later this fall. The latest edition promises to take gameplay to thrilling new heights, featuring double the number of questions and exciting new two and 3-player rules.

With these exciting updates, “Brilliant or Bs?” reaffirms its position as a leader in the party game industry, delighting players with fresh challenges and endless fun.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Walmart to continue our mission of helping people make memories with the ones who matter most. Increasing our retail footprint means more opportunities to share our unique line of games that spark joy through laughter and light-hearted competition.” Nick Smith, Founder

With its engaging gameplay and universal appeal, “Brilliant or BS?” continues to captivate audiences across retail channels, making it a must-have addition to any game night or gathering.

To learn more about Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith and “Brilliant or BS?”, please visit https://brilliantorbs.com/. To interview Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith, please email info@brilliantorbs.com.

ABOUT NICK AND KIMELIA WEATHERS SMITH

Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith are dedicated to creating clever, competitive party games that bring people together and inspire unforgettable moments. With its flagship bluffing trivia game, “Brilliant or Bs?”, and a range of exciting expansions and new titles on the horizon, Nick and Kimelia Weathers Smith are committed to fostering laughter, camaraderie, and friendly competition among players of all ages. Games are available nationwide at Brilliantorbs.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, select Target locations, and local game stores.