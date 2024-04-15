Bazonzoes 'It's 4:20 Somewhere' theme celebrates canna-holiday with limbo and buried tree-sures
Bazonzoes dispensaries turn tropical for 4/20 celebration
MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries in Walled Lake and Lansing, MI are celebrating on 4/20/24 with a tropical twist including: free eighths with every purchase, a collection of cannabis vendors on site, free swag giveaways, raffles, and fun themed games for THC prizes.
The cannabis holiday, casually known as ‘420’ has grown to become a well known and celebrated day in canna-culture and this year at Bazonzoes the dispensary is upping their game to include free eighths in addition to an extensive in-store savings of 42% off.
“420 is one of those days where we can let loose and celebrate and so we thought a Jimmy Buffet theme would work perfectly. 420 is always exciting but this year it lands on a Saturday so it will be an extra buzzy and fun day-- pun totally intended” said Erin McCann-Sabo, Director of Marketing and Events for Bazonzoes.
In a nod to the event theme, the dispensaries have adopted party games for the occasion. At their Walled Lake location, customers will be playing limbo for prizes and doing a dig for buried treasure with Jeeter. In the limbo contest, contestants will get more expensive prizes the lower they can limbo. In the buried treasure game sponsored by Jeeter, the number one cannabis brand in the United States, contestants will search through a sand pit for Jeeter pre-roll tubes. Both contests have medicated and unmedicated prizes.
“I always try to find interesting ways to play! Digging for buried Jeeters and having limbo contests gives our clients a fun way to pass the time in line,” explained Sabo, “We have so many different things happening throughout the entire day that the games are icing on the cake to the free eighth icing on the cake, that is 42 percent off on 420! I love that we are able to offer so many things to make things a true celebration for everyone involved”, she continued.
Bazonzoes other giveaways include a free t-shirt and sunglasses with every purchase, a free pre-roll, free hotdogs on-site, raffles, and a ton of swag and freebies from all of Michigan’s favorite brands.
“We don’t want to give away all of our sales, but I will say, nothing in the store will be less than 42% off on that day. We are working hard with vendors to give our customers great deals on products on top of all of the freebies and promotions that we have happening,” said Sabo.
Bazonzoes Walled Lake is open from 9am-9pm on 4/20 and Lansing is open from 10am-9pm. Details about individual store offers will be available on the website.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI and grow and processing opening in 2023.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
