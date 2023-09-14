13 years of legal cannabis in Lansing and Walled Lake with Bazonzoes
Michigan Provisioning Centers turn 13 years old with free public partyWALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Provisioning Centers across Michigan will be celebrating their thirteenth birthday on September 17, 2023 from 9am-9pm.
The birthday celebration will be held at their retail locations in Walled Lake on East West Maple Road, South Lansing on American Road, and in North Lansing on Willow Street and will feature deep discounts, games, raffles, freebies, and appearances from Michigan's most popular cannabis brands.
"We are so grateful to be able to celebrate 13 years of providing care to all of the communities that we serve. It wasn't so long ago that celebrating something like this would be inconceivable and yet, here we are," said Erin McCann-Sabo, Director of Experiences, "its more than just a store anniversary for us. That's why we call it a birthday. It truly was the birth of not just our provisioning centers but accessible medicine in Oakland County for our patients".
Bazonzoes was originally opened in Walled Lake, MI in 2010 under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) but, after a series of illegal raids/seizures the owners decided to temporarily shutter their doors in 2017, and reopen under the new Cannabis Regulatory Agency guidelines. The temporary closure while frustrating, resulted in three new retail facilities and a burgeoning cannabis grow and processing center for Bazonzoes.
The dispensary will also be offering 30% off in-store, a free eighth with every purchase, a free t-shirt and hotdog with purchase, and a myriad of games with THC prizes. Brands like Cookies, Jeeter, Freight Train, Holy Smokz, Sauce, 710 Labs, Wyld, Stiiizy, Doghouse, Breeze, Terple Gang, 989 Extracts, Cannaboys, Vapin Ape, will be offering exclusive deals, raffles, or promotions.
Bazonzoes will also have AJ the DJ from Sabo Sound and a free photo booth at the Walled Lake location, a free strolling telepathy and magic show from Jeff the Magician at the Willow Street location, and the Super Jay spin at the American Road location.
Bazonzoes is the OG Michigan dispensary of your dreams and was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a grow and processing opening in 2022.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
