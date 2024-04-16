US Fertility recognizes National Infertility Awareness Week with free educational events
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Fertility, the United States’ largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, recognizes National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) April 22-26, 2024, by offering a series of free webinars and other practice-specific events for patients and prospective patients nationwide.
NIAW is a yearly initiative founded by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, to encourage people to act as their own infertility advocates and to educate legislators and the public about the impact of infertility within their community. US Fertility partners with RESOLVE to further its mission of broadening awareness of infertility and supporting those facing infertility with compassionate support and information.
“US Fertility is dedicated to providing patient-centered care, and NIAW is a special time each year to expand upon that and help our patients feel educated, empowered, and most of all, that they are not alone,” shares Kate Devine, M.D., Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility. “Through our expansive network of over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF labs, our patients have access to the collective expertise of a world-class research team, who are driving innovation and advancements in reproductive medicine every day, which ultimately leads to better outcomes for our patients as they look to build their families.”
This year's theme from RESOLVE is "Leave Your Mark," which encourages patients – past and present – as well as care team members and anyone supporting someone facing infertility to leave a lasting mark during NIAW to bring awareness of infertility, normalize the different paths to parenthood, and ultimately make family-building treatment options more accessible.
US Fertility’s NIAW 2024 events are hosted by physicians of the network’s 5 partner practices. They are free and open to the public, though individuals must register:
• Fertility Centers of Illinois: http://www.fcionline.com/national-infertility-awareness-week-2024
• IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates: http://www.ivfflorida.com/news-resources/events-calendar
• Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area: http://www.rscbayarea.com/news/fertility-webinars
• RMA of New York: http://www.rmany.com/events
• Shady Grove Fertility: http://www.shadygrovefertility.com/national-infertility-awareness-week-niaw
ABOUT US FERTILITY
US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com
Chad Tulloch
US Fertility
media@usfertility.com