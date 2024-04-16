New Safety Improvements on Pittsburg's Crestview Drive
The improvements at six intersections along Crestview Drive will enhance safety for pedestrians as well as improve vehicular traffic.PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday April 15, 2024, the Pittsburg City Council accepted plans and specifications and awarded a project contract for safety improvements along Crestview Drive, one of the City’s longest and most traveled residential roadways. The project includes new pavement markings, raised medians, and pedestrian crossing improvements at six intersections along Crestview Drive at Nina Place, Alta Vista Circle, Kingsberry Place, Atherton Avenue, William Way, and Crestview Lane.
The improvements are being funded through a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) funds, the City’s Highway Users Tax Allocation (HUTA), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The total project cost is estimated at just under $830,000.
“Over the past several years, the City Council has prioritized the use of grants and funds allocated to roadway projects to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety,” says Pittsburg Mayor Juan Antonio Banales. “The need to address traffic issues along Crestview has been at the forefront of this Council’s agenda for several years. The previous actions the City has taken to curb speeding and other illegal activity have made a difference, and we are excited to next another step to further improve this roadway for Pittsburg residents.”
In past years, the Crestview corridor has been plagued by speeding cars spinning “donuts” within the wide intersections. In 2021, the City installed several temporary medians and a temporary traffic circle. The City’s Police Department has also increase enforcement in the area.
“This is an important step for Pittsburg and a key project within the City’s Capital Improvement Program,” says John Samuelson, Pittsburg Director of Public Works and City Engineer. “Not only will these improvements help drivers operate their vehicles in compliance with traffic laws, but will also help to provide a roadway that can better meet the needs of all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists, consistent with the City’s Active Transportation Plan.”
On March 7, 2024, the City advertised the project for construction bids. RK Engineering, Inc. of San Francisco was the lowest responsive responsible bidder. The City Council action included award of the project contract to the firm.
For more information, call the City of Pittsburg Public Works Department, Engineering Division at (925) 252-4930.
About The City of Pittsburg
Incorporated in 1903, Pittsburg is located on the south shore of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in Northern California, 30 miles east of San Francisco. The City has a population of 77,752 and operates under the council/manager form of government with its own Police, Public Works, Community and Economic Development, Finance, Community Services, and Recreation Departments, as well as its own utility divisions operating as the Pittsburg Power Company and Pittsburg Water. With more than 5,000 new housing units in the development pipeline, as well as large industrial corridors slated for redevelopment, Pittsburg is one of the fastest growing cities in Contra Costa County. For more information, please call the City Manager’s Office at (925) 252-4850.
