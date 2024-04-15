Mark McIntyre, Shawn Scott Recognized with NBAA’s Guy Gribble Appreciation Award

April 15, 2024

NBAA recently named Mark McIntyre and Shawn Scott recipients of the NBAA International Operators Committee Guy Gribble Appreciation Award, which recognizes individuals for their exemplary contributions and dedication to international business aviation operations.

Both McIntyre, CAM Fellow and director of flight operations at Mente, LLC, and Scott, co-founder of Scott IPC, are longtime members of NBAA’s International Operators Committee.

Recipients must demonstrate leadership and commitment to international operations and safety, contributions to NBAA and the business aviation industry in general and passionate involvement in the business aviation industry. Learn more about the award.

Brian Koester, CAM, NBAA’s director of flight operations and regulations, explained the important role Guy Gribble played in business aviation over the years, sharing his knowledge selflessly with the community.

“In recognition of Guy’s incredible contribution to the committee over the years, we thought it was appropriate to honor his legacy by recognizing others who have given contributions not just to the committee but to the overall international business aviation community,” said Koester.

“Mark and Shawn embody the spirit of Guy’s contributions to give of themselves to the community,” Koester said of this year’s recipients.

“I knew Guy Gribble and was inspired by the energy, wisdom and passion he brought to the International Operators Committee and the International Operators Conference,” said McIntyre. “To be recognized by other committee members as someone that approached Guy’s level of contribution is both humbling and gratifying.”

Scott said, “There are so many that have gone before me with deep dedication and commitment to our international aviation community, I am deeply humbled by what this honor means. To be recognized at this level is truly a highlight in my career.

“I use ‘humble’ because though I feel I have contributed a small part to the overall safety and good of the IOC goals, to some, I have in their eyes made a larger contribution of safety and knowledge to my peers,” he added.

McIntyre described how Guy’s influence is reflected by the spirit of the NBAA International Operators Conference.

“Guy had a fantastic sense of humor and would bring that to his presentations,” McIntyre said, as he encouraged other business aviation professionals to step into volunteer and mentor roles.

“We rely on volunteers to serve on committees, give presentations and act as subject matter experts,” he added. “If you have a passion and you’re willing to bring that forth, it’s always valued and appreciated. Everyone has a unique experience to share, and we are a better industry because of it.”