Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,769 in the last 365 days.

Multiple Agencies Partner to Find Missing Children as Part of “Operation Rocky Top Rescue”

KNOX COUNTY – Eleven missing children from Knox County have been located following a two-day multi-agency joint operation in Knoxville, which focused on locating missing juveniles.

Operation Rocky Top Rescue was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department, and the Department of Children’s Services – Absconder Unit.   

During the planning phase leading up to the operation, intelligence analysts and detectives identified numerous juveniles who were missing or unaccounted for in the Knoxville area. Sixteen of those children were located before the start of the operation. During the two-day effort, on April 10th and 11th, five teams searched for an additional 25 missing juveniles. Eleven of those juveniles, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, who were previously identified as missing, delinquent, or a runaway, were located and are now safe.

In the coming weeks, agencies will continue efforts to locate those children who were not found during the operation.

Click here to learn more about missing children in Tennessee.

Related

You just read:

Multiple Agencies Partner to Find Missing Children as Part of “Operation Rocky Top Rescue”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more