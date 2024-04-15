Meet St. Louis region’s new MDC K-9 team member April 26 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—There’s a new “sheriff” in town. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) now has a K-9 conservation agent in the St. Louis region, and the public is invited to meet her.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center welcomes K-9 Conservation Agent Bertie and her partner, Cpl. Nick Bommarito, for a special program Friday, April 26 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Lincoln County Conservation Agent Nicholas Bommarito and K-9 Bertie are one of nine canine/handler teams within MDC. They're tasked with enforcing laws related to conservation and public safety, assisting with search and rescue operations, and of course meeting Missouri's citizens.

K-9 Bertie is a female chocolate Labrador Retriever. Vistors will learn more about Bertie, her amazing abilities, and how she and Agent Bommarito protect our fish, forests, and wildlife. The two will also demonstrate how they work together to detect and find evidence that could be crucial to a wildlife violation case.

The dogs in MDC’s Canine Unit have official commissions through the MDC’s Protection Branch. Thanks to dogs’ noses that are up 40 times more sensitive than a human’s, and other special talents, these K-9s expand the investigative abilities of conservation agents. They use their special talents to help recover evidence, detect illegal or concealed wildlife, track violators, assist in search and rescue operations, and public relations work.

The program will be held outdoors if weather permits in the lower parking lot by Tanglevine Trail. Participants should bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors to the auditorium.

This is a free event open to all ages. However, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42f.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.