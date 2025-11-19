Learn to make rawhide or buckskin during MDC’s December classes

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A harvested deer provides many useful materials beyond meat to eat and antlers to display. Learn to make rawhide or turn rawhide to buckskin leather in programs led by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) this December.

Participants in these courses must prepare their own hide in advance. After harvest, deer must be skinned, and excess flesh must be removed from the hide. Place the hide in a leakproof bag and freeze. Instructions for further preparing the hide will be emailed to participants prior to the start of class.

For the buckskin course, participants must also soak, flesh and scrape their hides prior to attending.

Hides must have a valid Conservation ID Number or Telecheck Confirmation Number.

Program options are as follows:

Deer from Hide to Rawhide

Learn how to flesh, scrape, stretch, and dry your deer hide to make rawhide. Participants should wear old clothes and bring a rubber apron or heavy trash bag. Fleshing knives will be provided for those who do not have their own. Participants will take home plans for building a simple fleshing beam and frame.

Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at East Hills Shopping Mall in St. Joseph. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213602.

Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213585.

Dec. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213587.

Virtual option: Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – noon. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213591.

First Steps in Buckskin Leather

Learn to take a prepared rawhide, use tanning solution, and stretch it to create soft-yet-durable buckskin leather. Instructors will discuss the science of hide preparation and demonstrate the various stages of buckskin making.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213606.

Classes are open to participants of all ages, but those aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Email Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.