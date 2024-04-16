Youthful Savings Partners with Arvest Bank and Northwest Arkansas Community College to Bring Socioeconomic Education

Youthful Savings will host “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy,” a custom 6-week educational program this summer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS), Arvest Bank, and Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) are partnering to launch an educational program, “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy.” Participants can develop and increase their entrepreneurial and workforce development skills in business, finance, and technology. This custom program features the award-winning “My Own Business Challenge,” where budding youth entrepreneurs will receive weekly live instruction and have the opportunity to start a real online business on Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM). Successful youth graduates can also become featured vendors at the YSM physical location at 1819 Pico Marketplace in Santa Monica, CA. Youth who establish their own businesses can apply to Youthful Savings’ Community Investment Fund (CIF). This fund allows youth to receive business capital to develop their businesses further. As youth buy and sell through YSM, they contribute a portion of their earnings to the CIF, creating a new, community-based capitalizing system through youth innovation. By participating in this new economic system, youth entrepreneurs can support each other and create a kinder and more inclusive economy, which YS defines as kind capitalism through bottom-up economics.

The program promises a transformative educational experience, providing participants with hands-on workshops, interactive learning modules, and guidance from industry experts. From cultivating entrepreneurial spirit to enhancing practical skills, students will be prepared to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

Thanks to the invaluable support from Arvest Bank, Youthful Savings can combine its innovative EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM), with NWACC's opportunities for higher learning. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to fostering economic growth and creating more opportunities within the Northwest Arkansas community.

Arvest Bank's generous support of YS’ educational program signals a partnership determined to bring financial literacy, education, and socioeconomic development to the youth. Arvest Benton County President Brad Crain said about the partnership, "Arvest believes that one of the most important investments we can make as a community is in financial literacy and learning. The sooner we start educating our youth on the importance of smart financial decision-making, the brighter their futures will be. We are excited to empower the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed financially."

The program “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” aims to equip the youth community in Northwest Arkansas with valuable resources and knowledge to build a brighter future.

Enrollment for the “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” program is now open to all Northwest Arkansas residents. Visit the enrollment page at https://thelearningmarketplace.com/event/youth-entrepreneurship-for-a-more-inclusive-global-economy/. Classes commence on June 1st and run through July 6th, with weekly online sessions on Saturdays and in-person events at NWACC. Program fees are subsidized through a generous sponsorship provided by Arvest Bank. If additional financial assistance is required, kindly send an email to info@youthfulsavings.com.