Brent Huisman - Exeter wins 2024 Consignor of the Year

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction news: Exeter’s Huisman named Consignor of the Year

Exeter Finance senior vice president of asset remarketing and repossession Brent Huisman was honored as 2024 Consignor of the Year during last month’s CAR Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Huisman has served as Exeter’s asset remarketing and repossession leader since 2019, responsible for the company’s asset disposal and repossession efforts across the U.S. Before joining Exeter, Huisman held senior roles with SCUSA/Chrysler Capital, ADESA and HSBC.

“This award is a reflection of everyone’s efforts,” he said. “Not only for Exeter but for the entire industry. I am very lucky to be surrounded by such a first-class team.”

Exeter said the award is selected by professionals in the remarketing industry based on ability to create, embrace and implement innovation in the industry and to encourage the use of industry best practices.

