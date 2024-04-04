Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,585 in the last 365 days.

Brent Huisman with Exeter Finance holds Auction Excellence Awards

Brent Huisman Holds Annual Auction Awards Ceremony

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Finance honored five auto auctions as winners of its 2023 Auction eXcellence Awards during last week’s CAR Conference in Phoenix.

America’s Auto Auction Dallas earned the award for Division I, with Big Valley Auto Auction in Donna, Texas, claiming the Division II honor and America’s Auto Auction Kansas City winning Division III.

Tallahassee Auto Auction in Tallahassee, Fla., was named Exeter Most Improved, and Carolina Auto Auction in Williamston, S.C., took the MVP award.

“While all our auctions perform well, we are looking for those partners that have gone above and beyond, both in performance and overall excellence,” Exeter vice president of asset remarketing Stephanie Compton said. “The winners are truly the best of the best. We value their partnership and the dedication put into handling the Exeter account.”

Exeter senior vice president of asset remarketing and repossession Brent Huisman said the awards are based on retention, cycle times and service, noting “All of the winners exemplify the best of these characteristics.”

Brent Huisman
Exeter Finance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Brent Huisman with Exeter Finance holds Auction Excellence Awards

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more