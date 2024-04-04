Brent Huisman with Exeter Finance holds Auction Excellence Awards
Brent Huisman Holds Annual Auction Awards CeremonyDALLAS, TX, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Finance honored five auto auctions as winners of its 2023 Auction eXcellence Awards during last week’s CAR Conference in Phoenix.
America’s Auto Auction Dallas earned the award for Division I, with Big Valley Auto Auction in Donna, Texas, claiming the Division II honor and America’s Auto Auction Kansas City winning Division III.
Tallahassee Auto Auction in Tallahassee, Fla., was named Exeter Most Improved, and Carolina Auto Auction in Williamston, S.C., took the MVP award.
“While all our auctions perform well, we are looking for those partners that have gone above and beyond, both in performance and overall excellence,” Exeter vice president of asset remarketing Stephanie Compton said. “The winners are truly the best of the best. We value their partnership and the dedication put into handling the Exeter account.”
Exeter senior vice president of asset remarketing and repossession Brent Huisman said the awards are based on retention, cycle times and service, noting “All of the winners exemplify the best of these characteristics.”
