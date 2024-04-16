SCCG Announces Joint Venture Investment in Numb3rs, Introducing Cutting-Edge Payment Solutions for the Gaming Industry

SCCG Announces Joint Venture Investment in Numb3rs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a joint venture investment with Numb3rs, an innovative all-in-one payment solution provider built for gaming operators. This partnership aims to transform the gaming sector by integrating Numb3rs’ proprietary tech stack, ECRYPT, into the marketplace, thereby offering a comprehensive suite of payment processing solutions.

Drawing on a shared vision of partnership, SCCG Management and Numb3rs are committed to working hand in hand with operator partners to ensure that the solutions offered are not only innovative but also flexible and customizable to meet their unique needs. With decades of experience in the gaming industry and Numb3rs' cutting-edge payment technology, this collaboration is poised to revolutionize payment solutions across all formats of gaming. This signifies a dedication to providing tailored solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of the gaming industry, ultimately empowering clients to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Numb3rs brings to the table its cutting-edge technology, ECRYPT, a central hub designed for all AML/KYC, fraud prevention tools, payouts, and alternative payment solutions. This integration promises to streamline operations for gaming operators around the globe, providing them with a holistic approach to premier payment and banking services. Through its unique position as the processing bank, Numb3rs offers direct access to its payment network, enabling a higher level of service at a substantially reduced price.

Chris Berman, President of Numb3rs, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Numb3rs is excited to partner with SCCG & utilize their 30 years of expertise in the gaming space to help bring our bank direct payment processing services to the marketplace.” This partnership signifies a monumental step towards addressing the challenges faced by the gaming payments industry, offering a scalable and sustainable processing solution.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “We are honored to engage in a joint venture with Numb3rs, a company that shares our vision of innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. Together, we aim to revolutionize the payment processing landscape, bringing unparalleled efficiency and value to our clients. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and strategic expertise that our clients have come to expect from SCCG.”

SCCG Management, with over 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and a global network of over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. The firm is renowned for its strategic insights and operational assessments, making it the perfect ally for Numb3rs in their mission to navigate the complex landscape of state, card brand, and regulatory requirements.

This partnership between SCCG and Numb3rs is not just about payment processing; it’s about redefining the gaming industry's financial transactions landscape. By leveraging SCCG’s expertise in market penetration and Numb3rs’ innovative payment solutions, this collaboration is set to provide gaming operators with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market.



ABOUT Numb3rs:

Numb3rs stands as a comprehensive payment solution tailored specifically for gaming operators, integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized customer service. With its innovative approach, Numb3rs addresses various facets crucial to the gaming industry, including AML/KYC compliance, fraud prevention, seamless payouts, and versatile alternative payment solutions. This holistic integration not only streamlines operations for gaming operators worldwide but also ensures a superior level of service at a significantly reduced cost. Leveraging its unique position as a processing bank, Numb3rs grants direct access to its extensive payment network, empowering operators with efficient and cost-effective payment and banking services.

https://www.numb3rspay.com/



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

