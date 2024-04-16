Author Power Couple Win First Place for Children’s Books at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2024
Laura Leone and Chad Randall’s Conscious Kid-Adventures w/Zane: Geometric Universe, NegaZombies The Adventures of Aryel and Dakota Joe: Color Me Positive win.
You can't teach them if you can't reach them. If you want to reach them, they must be entertained.”ALTHA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Leone and Chand Randall are winners of First Place, Second Place and Third Place Awards at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for the book(s) titled Conscious Kid-Adventures: Geometric Universe and NegaZombies The Adventures of Aryel and Dakota Joe: Color Me Positive. The Conscious Kid book is honored in the Activity Books and Diversity & Multicultural categories. The NegaZombies book is honored in the Sci-Fi and Social Themes categories.
— Chad Randall
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, states, “We live in a society that loves stories, but often the storytellers aren’t valued or recognized for their creative visions. At The BookFest, we feel it is vital to show gratitude to storytellers. The BookFest respects and admires the authors, illustrators, and creatives who share their books with the world. Congratulations to the winners of this season’s competition. You have made an exemplary contribution to the literary field.”
Chad Randall says, "You can't teach them if you can't reach them. If you want to reach them, they must be entertained."
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Laura Leone and Chad Randall as the winners of First Place, Second Place and Third Place Awards at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Laura and Chad should be very proud of this spectacular accomplishment."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Laura Leone and Chad Randall are engaged to be married. They started Starseed Nation Official as Publishers and Authors. Starseed Nation blossomed to a place where creators are empowered on TikTok. Laura Leone, M.B.A., M.A. is the founder of Starseed Metaphysical Shop LLC with brands Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™ and Starseed Cosmetics™. Laura is a mom, stepmom, and Air Force Veteran. She is a daughter of a Mexican immigrant. Chad Randall is the founder of Hashtag Joe Nation LLC. Chad is known for his character Dakota Joe on the show Beyond Scared Straight. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, going on a 2,181-mile journey. Chad is a father, stepfather, and grandpa. Their books, unique clothing apparel and vegan makeup Starseed Cosmetics™ can be found on the Starseed Nation Official website. Laura and Chad’s TikTok usernames are starseed_lo_lo and sno_global.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram