CTRL+ALT Digital Wins National Excellence Award From UpCity
With years of corporate backgrounds, CTRL+ALT Digital can compete with large digital agencies and still stands out as a top provider.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTRL+ALT Digital, a prominent player in the digital marketing and web development sphere, announced today that it has been named a recipient of the prestigious National Excellence Award by UpCity, a reputable online marketplace that connects businesses with trusted B2B service providers.
Having secured the local excellence award consecutively since 2021, CTRL+ALT Digital has now ascended to national recognition, a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction. The agency's comprehensive suite of digital marketing services encompasses cutting-edge SEO strategies, pay-per-click campaigns, dynamic social media management, impactful branding, as well as state-of-the-art website design and development, and custom software solutions—empowering businesses to scale their digital presence effectively.
While rooted in Jacksonville, CTRL+ALT Digital's influence extends across the United States, with a diverse portfolio of clients in industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, real estate, home services, nonprofits, renewable energy, e-commerce retail, and more all benefitting from its expertise.
Jen Stafford, CEO & Co-Founder of CTRL+ ALT Digital, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition. "We take pride in our brand integrity and always try to offer our clients the best solutions along with fast response times and transparency. We are thankful to our client base for trusting us to help them grow and reach their business goals," Stafford stated.
UpCity is esteemed for its rigorous analytical approach in evaluating over 50,000 businesses employing 40 distinct data points—including services rendered, target clientele, pricing structures, client reviews, and more—to differentiate elite service providers.
The Excellence Award is UpCity's highest accolade, reflecting a company's pinnacle of professional success and adherence to industry best practices.
“Our team is so excited to be recognized for another consecutive year, and on a national level. With years of corporate backgrounds, CTRL+ALT Digital can compete with large digital agencies and still stands out as a top provider,” says CTRL+ALT Digital Co-Founder & CTO, Tina Bobango.
This achievement spotlights CTRL+ALT Digital as a beacon of innovation and client value, further cementing its stature as an industry heavyweight.
For more information about CTRL+ALT Digital and its award-winning services, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/.
About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others. CTRL+ALT Digital is also certified by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, a certified GSA contractor, and an official Google & Microsoft Partner.
About UpCity
UpCity helps businesses find service providers they can trust. Their marketplace creates and empowers successful relationships between businesses and service providers from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists and many more.
