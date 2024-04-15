MTGPEA MEET WITH g7+ DELEGATIONS

The Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) today hold a dialogue meeting with Group of Seven Plus or g7+ delegations lead by General Secretary Helder da Costa and PNG Electoral Commission Commissioner Simon Sinai.

The g7+ delegations are currently in the Country to observe the 2024 Joint Election.

However, given that their mandate revolves around state building and peacebuilding, the delegation from g7+ took time to discuss issues around election, peacebuilding and ways forward for the Ministry to engage with g7+.

Speaking at the meeting MTGPEA Permanent Secretary Dr Derek Futaiasi thanked and acknowledged the delegations for the courtesy visit and brief meeting with the Ministry.

He said it is an honour for the Ministry to meet with such an esteemed team whose work is similar to the mandate of this Ministry.

PS added with the mandate of g7+ is more than important than ever in a contemporary world characterised by uncertainty, polarization and geopolitics.

In Solomon Islands, he added in terms of international engagements on issues relating to peacebuilding – MTGPEA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET)_are the focal ministries for g7+.

And for MTGPEA such international partnership is central to the mission and vision of this ministry and it is within the scope of the activities of this ministry to “support strengthen and engage with peacebuilding stakeholders (including regional and international stakeholders’’.

The PS highlighted Solomon Islands is yet to engage heavily with g7+ related activities and programmes.

Dr Derek said that going forward, the Ministry and g7+ will continue to work on a platform that provides spaces for both stakeholders to work in a mutual way to advance some of our government’s policies going forward.

Meanwhile, the g7+ General Secretary Helder da Costa thanked the Ministry for continue performing its mandate in promoting peace and stability in Solomon Islands.

He assured Permanent Secretary and Ministry team that g7+ will continue its support to Government of Solomon Islands through MTGPEA in whatever ways to foster peace and stability.

End///