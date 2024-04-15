Recoil Aerospace Achieves STC for T1000-E Wildfire Suppression System
Recoil Aerospace announces FAA certification of its T1000-E Aerial Fire Suppression System for installation on Airbus Super Puma series helicopters.BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recoil Aerospace is proud to announce the successful certification of its T1000-E Aerial Fire Suppression System (AFSS) by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for installation on Airbus Super Puma series helicopters. This achievement marks a significant milestone in aerial firefighting technology, positioning Recoil as a leader in innovative solutions for combating wildfires.
"We are confident that the T1000-E will set a new standard in aerial firefighting," said Joseph Rice, President of Recoil Aerospace. "With its innovative features and enhanced capabilities, the T1000-E provides firefighters with a powerful tool to combat wildfires and protect communities."
The T1000-E is a 3,785 liter (1,000 gallon) lightweight carbon fiber retractable externally mounted wildfire suppression tank, offering rapid filling (35-40 seconds) and fast drops (5 seconds). An integrated 132 liter (35 gallon) foam tank enhances firefighting capabilities, while pneumatic drop valves and computer-controlled operation ensure precision. LED pulse lights, flood lights, and IR lights guarantee optimal visibility during day and night operations, including NVG use. For ground crew safety, a hailing siren is included. Powered by the aircraft's AC/DC system, the T1000-E boasts an industry-first optional Heads-Up Display (HUD) for pilots, promoting situational awareness and increasing safety.
Recoil Aerospace extends its gratitude to its T1000-E Super Puma launch customers:
• Heli-Austria (Europe)
• Coldstream Helicopters (Canada)
• Precision (United States)
• Korean 119 Rescue Services (Asia Pacific)
The SR02584AK FAA Approved Manufacturer Listing Supplemental Type Certificate (AML STC) paves the way for broader adoption. The UH-60 Blackhawk is currently undergoing the certification process, with completion slated for early Q4 2024. Recoil has set its sights on adding certifications for the S-92, S-76, BH-205 Series, and AW189 helicopter models in 2025. Additionally, bilateral STC recognition with Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is underway.
Recoil Aerospace is now accepting deposits to secure a limited number of T1000-E systems for 2024 delivery, starting in May. For inquiries and to learn more, please contact sales@recoil-usa.com.
About Recoil Aerospace
Recoil Aerospace, established in 2008, is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced aerial firefighting solutions. Recoil is known for its expertise in developing lightweight carbon fiber composite tank solutions, including helicopter Tsunami Wildfire Suppression Tanks and H.A.R.P.S & Oasis internal fluid cargo utility tanks, providing a distinct global strategic advantage in austere, remote, hostile environments. For more information, please visit https://recoil-usa.com/.
