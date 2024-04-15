Celebrate Saskatchewan Tourism Week - April 15 - 19

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed April 15-19 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week. The week coincides with the national celebration of Tourism Week in Canada.

Saskatchewan Tourism Week brings attention to the significance of tourism, which generates over $2.4 billion in annual travel spending and employs almost 71,000 Saskatchewan residents in full and part-time positions. It is a time to acknowledge tourism businesses and operators, whose efforts drive a vibrant visitor economy, create jobs and enhance quality of life.

"Our government is pleased to proclaim April 15-19 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "This week draws attention to the value of our province's tourism sector, and its impact on the local economy through continued entrepreneurial opportunities. Visitors and residents alike benefit from an industry that provides enticing travel discoveries and showcases Saskatchewan's natural beauty and warm hospitality."

The week will be a time to encourage Saskatchewan residents to discover something new this summer - to plan road trips through the province, try new activities, taste different flavours and explore unique, authentic experiences.

"Saskatchewan Tourism Week highlights the wide variety of businesses, experiences and attractions that make our province an appealing place to visit," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "It is an opportunity to recognize the dedication of tourism operators and their employees who go above and beyond expectations to deliver great service. We recognize innovative entrepreneurs creating new businesses and experiences that enhance our remarkable tourism offerings and shine a spotlight on Saskatchewan."

There is enthusiasm among industry as travel steadily increases and operators prepare for a busy summer season. Throughout the week, Tourism Saskatchewan will release a series of videos on Facebook. These stories showcase the province's abundant tourism resources and some of the people, attractions and events that make Saskatchewan an inviting destination.

For more information on Saskatchewan Tourism Week, visit business.tourismsaskatchewan.com.

