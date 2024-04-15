CE: Holistic approach to national security guiding optimisation of Macao’s effort

MACAU, April 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said a holistic approach to national security has guided the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. As a result, the Government has led the community to work together to improve the MSAR’s system for national security and coordinated development for safeguarding it, fortifying the line of defence overall, and thus ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.

Mr Ho is also the Chairman of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the MSAR. His remarks were made at the opening ceremony of the National Security Education Exhibition 2024. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of holistic approach to national security by President Xi Jinping.

The National Security Education Exhibition 2024 is being jointly hosted by the MSAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR. The opening ceremony was held today at the Macao Forum complex.

In his speech, Mr Ho said President Xi demonstrated remarkable foresight in his proposal 10 years ago, for an holistic approach to national security . It had been a time when China had entered a new era, and that the world had been undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The holistic approach provided fundamental principles and guidelines for addressing the security and development challenges faced by a strong nation and national rejuvenation in the new era.

Mr Ho reviewed the achievements of the past year. Under the strong leadership of the Central Government with President Xi at its core, and with the collective efforts of the local community, Macao had further enhanced its legal, institutional, and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security. The principle of “patriots governing Macao” had been furthered, and the line of defence for safeguarding national security in the MSAR had been strengthened.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government had pragmatically promoted Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; continuously improving various livelihood-related issues. Greater effort had been made to: integrate Macao into overall national development; realise fresh achievements in the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; expand international exchanges and cooperation; and enrich Macao’s role as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”.

Under the effective deployment of the holistic approach to national security, the practise of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics had produced fresh results and achieved progress. Macao’s economy and society showcased a new vitality and a renewed appearance, said Mr Ho.

This year’s National Security Education Exhibition took as its theme “Innovative Leadership: Ten Years of the Holistic Approach to National Security”. It aimed to provide the Macao public with a comprehensive review and profound understanding of the significant connotations of a holistic approach to national security. This was in order to enhance people’s awareness of the complexity and severity of the current overall security situation, as well as the various challenges and opportunities faced by the country and the MSAR in the great journey of the new era.

The exhibition aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the fruitful achievements made in safeguarding overall security by the country and the MSAR, over the past decade. Through practical actions, there had been firm protection of national security and the country’s development interests, and active promotion of fresh advances in various aspects of the MSAR’s endeavours.

President Xi had repeatedly emphasised the importance of the fact there could be no national security without cybersecurity, stressed Mr Ho. Regarding cybersecurity issues, Macao young people had actively showcased their views and opinions through the Chinese essay and short video competitions under the theme “My understanding of cybersecurity”. Their submissions had demonstrated their sense of responsibility in safeguarding national security and national interests, as well as their commitment to the noble traditions of patriotism and love for Macao through their excellent contributions and development work.

The Chief Executive said this year was an important time for the MSAR, as it marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China; the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland; the third anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and the achievement of the latter’s first-phase development goals. The MSAR Government and people in Macao would fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the “Two Sessions”, and better implement the holistic approach to national security.

By continuously improving the mechanisms and systems for safeguarding national security, and enhancing governance capabilities and efficiency, Macao would effectively promote high-quality economic development and improve the well-being of the people. The MSAR Government would step up effort to boost the public’s sense of gaining benefit, happiness, and security, with better guarantees and sustainability. The MSAR Government strove to elevate to a higher level, various aspects of the city’s endeavours, contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

Also delivering a speech at the opening ceremony was the National Security Affairs Adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the MSAR and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong.

Director Zheng stated in his speech that this year marked the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s creative proposal for the holistic approach to national security. Over the past decade, guided by such a concept, there had been comprehensive reshaping of the guiding system, legal framework, strategic framework, and policy framework, regarding national security. As a result, the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the country had been effectively safeguarded.

This year also marked the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, and there would be a number of significant events taking place. It was particularly important to ensure the maintenance of national security. The concept of “comprehensive security” should be firmly established, to accelerate coordinated development and sound security, while striving to achieve a positive interaction between high-level security and high-quality development. Conducive to this aim, was promotion to a new level of the ongoing successful practice of Macao’s unique “One country, two systems” principle.

Director Zhenq called for further effort in the following four aspects. First was the need to strengthen the laws and enforcement mechanisms to lay a solid foundation for safeguarding national security. The holistic approach to national security emphasised the strengthening of the rule of law and the establishment of a comprehensive, scientifically-regulated, and effective national security system.

It was necessary to adopt a proactive approach, be prepared for potential risks, and further to improve Macao’s legal system for safeguarding national security. This included enhancing the enforcement mechanisms, particularly in relation to law enforcement and judicial agencies, in order effectively to prevent incidents and mitigate risks. It was also important to strengthen governance over cyberspace in accordance with the law, firmly resist various erroneous ideologies, and build a unified harmonious environment both online and offline.

The second aspect mentioned by Mr Zheng was the need firmly to adhere to the “patriots governing Macao” principle and carry forward the core value of loving both the country and Macao. “Patriots governing Macao” served an important guarantee for safeguarding national security in Macao. There should be a governance orientation and active promotion of public administration and legal reforms; and continuous improvement of governance effectiveness. This was in order to promote stability and prosperity in Macao through good governance.

The sense of unity and solidarity should be further promoted, fostering communal consensus, and enhancing the social and political foundation of patriotism. There should be more opportunities and platforms for Macao’s young people in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and upward mobility, ensuring the inheritance of the core values of patriotism and love for Macao.

The third aspect was the need to adhere to a people-centred approach and vigorously develop the economy and improve people’s livelihoods. The holistic approach to national security suggested such effort should be made in order to elevate national capacity and prioritise the well-being of the people.

There should be further effort to: optimise the business environment and advance Macao’s roles as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”; continuously foster new, quality productive forces within the economy; strive for balanced development; accelerate development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; promote the integrated development of Hengqin and Macao; explore new development opportunities for Macao; and prioritise the well-being of the people.

The fourth aspect raised by Mr Zheng was the need to make use of Macao’s unique advantages and role, in order to contribute to the Chinese path of modernisation. Under the guidance of the Central Government, Macao should make full use of its advantages as an international city and a bridge to the world. This included hosting the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries; and actively participating in the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Macao should also promote Chinese culture and facilitate international cultural exchanges, serving the high-quality development of the country.

Mr Zheng stated that since Macao’s return to the motherland, the MSAR Government and various sectors of society had consistently fulfilled their “One-country” responsibilities in terms of safeguarding national security, without compromising the “two systems” part of the principle. They had demonstrated a strong sense of national identity and patriotism. It was hoped that the Macao public would continue to take practical actions jointly to safeguard national security and social stability in Macao, contributing their due strength to the development of a strong nation and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Approximately 380 guests attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition. They included: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; and the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Lin Qinghua.

The date of 15 April marks the annual National Security Education Day. This year is the 10th anniversary of holistic approach to national security, and the ninth National Security Education Day in the country.

The exhibition is themed “Innovative Leadership: Ten Years of the Holistic Approach to National Security”. This year’s exhibition features more than 260 still images and several videos, and is divided into five sections. They are: new achievements in national development and the start of a new journey in rejuvenation; comprehensively shaping high-level security and solidly promoting high-quality development; implementing the holistic approach to national security and safeguarding security in various fields; seizing new opportunities in national development and creating a new era of prosperity for Macao; and promoting patriotism and love for Macao, sharing the responsibility over national security.

The exhibition, running until 15 May, is being held at the Macao Forum building. Members of the public can learn more about the exhibition from its dedicated website: https://eesn.gov.mo.