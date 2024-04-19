Pittsburg Provides ADU Guidebook and Building Plans
The East Bay City has taken advantage of a state grant program to help ease residents’ experience in developing Accessory Dwelling Units.PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Pittsburg plans significant improvements to its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) permitting process and accessibility with the release of the ADU Guidebook and permit-ready plan set, slated for public release on April 19, 2024.
The City received grant funding from the Senate Bill (SB) 2 Planning Grants Program to develop helpful tools and resources to further housing production. The City’s Permit-Ready ADU Plan Set was drafted to aid in the overall cost to construct and reduce review timelines. The plan set will be available free of charge to Pittsburg residents looking to build an ADU within City Limits. The Permit-Ready ADU Plan Set consists of 750 square feet and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a separate living and dining area.
As part of the development of the Guidebook, the City identified commonly asked community questions pertaining to the construction of an ADU in the City. Staff used this information to draft the Guidebook in a “How-to-ADU” format to create an easy-to-read guide for public use. The Guidebook provides an in-depth review of ADU Basics, Frequently Asked Questions, permitting, and other resources.
“Pittsburg strives to meet the housing needs of all community members,” says John Funderburg, Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development. “The release of the ADU Guidebook will increase public knowledge of the different types of accessory dwelling units available.”
The City notes that ADUs have the potential to help increase housing supply, provide an affordable housing option for residents, allow extended family, elderly, or disabled persons to live independently yet close to family members or caregivers, and can benefit homeowners by providing extra income.
“A key goal of both ADU projects is to create public transparency with the City’s permitting process and to encourage streamlined housing development in the City,” says project planner Kelsey Gunter, Associate Planner with the City’s Community and Economic Development Department. Gunter notes that she is enthusiastic about the public release of both the ADU Guidebook and Permit-Ready ADU Plan Set and looks forward to ongoing ADU-related discussions with community members.
For more information, call the City of Pittsburg Community and Economic Development Department’s Planning Division at (925) 252-4920 or visit the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit webpage at: https://www.pittsburgca.gov/services/community-development/planning/advanced-planning-special-projects/accessory-dwelling-units
About The City of Pittsburg
Incorporated in 1903, Pittsburg is located on the south shore of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in Northern California, 30 miles east of San Francisco. The City has a population of 77,752 and operates under the council/manager form of government with its own Police, Public Works, Community and Economic Development, Finance, Community Services, and Recreation Departments, as well as its own utility divisions operating as the Pittsburg Power Company and Pittsburg Water. With more than 5,000 new housing units in the development pipeline, as well as large industrial corridors slated for redevelopment, Pittsburg is one of the fastest-growing cities in Contra Costa County. For more information, please call the City Manager’s Office at (925) 252-4850.
Carl M Dameron
Dameron Communications
+1 909-534-9500
carld@dameroncommunications.com