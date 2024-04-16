Corevist Introduces the Golden Bull Awards to Recognize Client Achievements in B2B Ecommerce
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corevist, the B2B ecommerce platform that powers customer-central digital channels, introduces the Golden Bull Awards, a new annual initiative to honor achievements in digital commerce. Winners will be announced May 3, 2024, highlighting the most innovative and impactful transformations.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic bull statue near Corevist’s headquarters in downtown Durham, North Carolina, the awards commend the resilience and proactive strategies its clients have adopted. "At Corevist, we recognize the transformative impact of our platform on B2B manufacturers. As SAP’s only Strategic ISV Commerce Partner, our real-time SAP integration simplifies doing business, enabling our clients’ customers to engage and transact seamlessly in the digital world," said Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist.
This year’s award categories are:
-Overall Excellence for the best overall use of the Corevist platform
-UX Mastery for the most intuitive and engaging ecommerce user experience.
-Innovation Trailblazer for the best ideas for continued platform improvements
-SAP Technical Champion for the best SAP-driven workflows for operational excellence.
-President's Club for top sales achievements in the ecommerce channel.
"These awards recognize not only achievements, but also our enduring partnerships with each winner," stated Corevist VP of Client Success, Todd Clark. "They embody the innovation and excellence that drive us all forward."
This year’s selection process underscored the vast digital transformations undertaken by Corevist’s clients, leading to the addition of runner-up and honorable mention categories to broaden recognition within our community.
"Deloitte's recent research underscores that modernizing front-office systems in B2B commerce demands less investment than back-office updates like ERPs such as S/4HANA, yet it yields higher ROI due to new, continuous revenue streams. At Corevist, we witness this daily—our clients' ecommerce investments reflect and exceed these findings, driving remarkable industry advancements. The Golden Bull Awards celebrate such achievements, demonstrating the tangible impact of strategic ecommerce initiatives," said Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist.
Corevist invites clients and the broader community to join in celebrating the inaugural Golden Bull Awards. This event marks a new era of excellence, innovation, and leadership, exemplified by the recipients of the Golden Bull Awards.
For additional details on the Golden Bull Awards and to explore the winners, visit corevist.com/golden-bull-awards/. While you're there, take advantage of the interactive product tour to experience the Corevist platform.
About Corevist
Corevist enables SAP-based enterprises to provide exceptional service to their clients through B2B portals and ecommerce solutions that integrate into SAP ERP systems in real-time. Corevist blends the strength of existing technology infrastructures with its deep understanding of customer needs to deliver a solution that’s as intuitive as it is effective.
Corevist solutions process over $2 billion in transaction value every year, interacting directly with clients’ SAP systems. SAP has certified Corevist’s ERP integration for S/4HANA and NetWeaver, and Corevist is SAP’s only strategic partner in commerce.
Corevist is a global company with clients in North America, LATAM, EMEA and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit corevist.com.
###
Chelsea Raegen
Drawing inspiration from the iconic bull statue near Corevist’s headquarters in downtown Durham, North Carolina, the awards commend the resilience and proactive strategies its clients have adopted. "At Corevist, we recognize the transformative impact of our platform on B2B manufacturers. As SAP’s only Strategic ISV Commerce Partner, our real-time SAP integration simplifies doing business, enabling our clients’ customers to engage and transact seamlessly in the digital world," said Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist.
This year’s award categories are:
-Overall Excellence for the best overall use of the Corevist platform
-UX Mastery for the most intuitive and engaging ecommerce user experience.
-Innovation Trailblazer for the best ideas for continued platform improvements
-SAP Technical Champion for the best SAP-driven workflows for operational excellence.
-President's Club for top sales achievements in the ecommerce channel.
"These awards recognize not only achievements, but also our enduring partnerships with each winner," stated Corevist VP of Client Success, Todd Clark. "They embody the innovation and excellence that drive us all forward."
This year’s selection process underscored the vast digital transformations undertaken by Corevist’s clients, leading to the addition of runner-up and honorable mention categories to broaden recognition within our community.
"Deloitte's recent research underscores that modernizing front-office systems in B2B commerce demands less investment than back-office updates like ERPs such as S/4HANA, yet it yields higher ROI due to new, continuous revenue streams. At Corevist, we witness this daily—our clients' ecommerce investments reflect and exceed these findings, driving remarkable industry advancements. The Golden Bull Awards celebrate such achievements, demonstrating the tangible impact of strategic ecommerce initiatives," said Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist.
Corevist invites clients and the broader community to join in celebrating the inaugural Golden Bull Awards. This event marks a new era of excellence, innovation, and leadership, exemplified by the recipients of the Golden Bull Awards.
For additional details on the Golden Bull Awards and to explore the winners, visit corevist.com/golden-bull-awards/. While you're there, take advantage of the interactive product tour to experience the Corevist platform.
About Corevist
Corevist enables SAP-based enterprises to provide exceptional service to their clients through B2B portals and ecommerce solutions that integrate into SAP ERP systems in real-time. Corevist blends the strength of existing technology infrastructures with its deep understanding of customer needs to deliver a solution that’s as intuitive as it is effective.
Corevist solutions process over $2 billion in transaction value every year, interacting directly with clients’ SAP systems. SAP has certified Corevist’s ERP integration for S/4HANA and NetWeaver, and Corevist is SAP’s only strategic partner in commerce.
Corevist is a global company with clients in North America, LATAM, EMEA and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit corevist.com.
###
Chelsea Raegen
Corevist
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn