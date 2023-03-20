Corevist Partners With LiveChat To Help SAP Companies Sell More Through B2B Ecommerce With A Human Touch
Human-to-human touch is a game-changer within B2B ecommerce. It allows companies to leverage the selling power of B2B ecommerce while infusing digital experiences with human intelligence and empathy.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corevist, the leader in B2B ecommerce solutions for SAP organizations, today announced a new integration with LiveChat, an easy-to-use customer service platform designed to provide quick and effective customer support, which enables SAP companies to create better customer experiences within their B2B ecommerce stores. By adding integrated live chat capabilities to their solutions, Corevist clients can fuse human interaction with the unlimited growth potential of digital selling.
— Andy Martin, Corevist CEO
Through the integration, Corevist clients using New Corevist Commerce can offer customer-facing LiveChat experiences directly within their Corevist B2B ecommerce solution. Corevist clients also get full access to LiveChat’s agent interface. Here, customer service representatives can handle multiple chats at once, as well as access archived conversations and real-time analytics for valuable insights into how the support team performs.
Anika Szeliga, Partner Relations Specialist at LiveChat, explained the value of the new integration. “Supporting website visitors and offering real-time product recommendations immediately boosts customer satisfaction (by up to 97%!) and, especially in the ecommerce sector, leads directly to increased sales and visitor engagement. This, along with more than 200 integrations, makes LiveChat the perfect tool for ecommerce. Thanks to our partnership with Corevist, we are thrilled we can now support SAP companies!”
“In today’s digital environment, B2B sellers need to break through the complexity of their products and business rules to interact with customers directly,” said Corevist CEO Andy Martin. “That human-to-human touch is a game-changer within B2B ecommerce. It allows companies to leverage the selling power of B2B ecommerce while infusing digital experiences with human intelligence and empathy. There’s really no substitute for that combination.”
LiveChat is the latest addition to Corevist’s collection of off-the-shelf integrations. The company’s most foundational integrations are those that interact with SAP ECC 6.0 and S/4HANA in real time. Corevist comes with prebuilt integration for either ERP system, which eliminates the cost, complexity, and risk of using a standalone B2B ecommerce platform with a third-party integration. With LiveChat joining the Corevist suite of integrations, B2B ecommerce users can get personalized data through SAP integration alongside real human-to-human interaction.
About Corevist
Corevist empowers SAP companies to delight their customers with B2B portals and eCommerce integrated to SAP ERP. As a cloud-native solution, the Corevist Platform allows organizations to transform their customer experience without creating significant burdens for their IT staff. With Corevist managing the entire stack, companies like H.B. Fuller, Nordson, LORD Corporation, and Emmerson Packaging compete online while retaining the focus on their core business.
Corevist solutions process over $2 billion in transaction value every year, interacting directly with clients’ SAP systems. SAP has certified Corevist’s ERP integration for S/4HANA and NetWeaver, and Corevist is SAP’s only strategic partner in commerce.
Corevist is a global company with clients in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Africa, and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit Corevist.com.
