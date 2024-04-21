Wayne Goshkarian, President of Dylan Consulting, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview-Business Update
Wayne Goshkarian, President of Dylan Consulting joins other thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show
Wayne Goshkarian is a revolutionary in the insurance industry. The newest offering through the Association For Entrepreneurship-USA is amazing!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Wayne Goshkarian, President of Dylan Consulting & Senior Advisor, Association For Entrepreneurship-USA for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which can be seen on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Wayne Goshkarian joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
About Dylan Consulting
The insurance industry has been slow-moving with minor changes from year to year. Some of the changes were a result of consumer demand, while many others came from regulators requiring these changes. Then came the Affordable Care Act (ACA), when everything changed, and we know the history in that. Dylan Consulting provides solutions that meet the needs of today. We’ll assist in managing clients’ programs and guide our clients into the future with insight and vision.
Company Vision
The Dylan Consulting Vision is to provide exceptional service by staying ahead of changes in market conditions before they even reach the insurance industry. This approach is not often seen, but Dylan Consulting is taking the lead in the industry and in consulting its clients.
Dylan Consulting values an old-fashioned approach to business in which the client comes first. We place the needs and interests of our clients before our own to ensure they are met and surpassed. Without a doubt, our clients are our most important asset.
Insurance Consulting at its Finest
As they strive to be the top consulting firm in the U.S., they work tirelessly to apply their forward-thinking method to address the needs of their clients. By staying one step ahead, they help clients to get the tools they need to get back to doing what they do best.
Wayne Goshkarian joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Wayne Goshkarian discusses the newest offerings of Dylan Consulting, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Wayne Goshkarian joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Wayne Goshkarian was amazing. The success of Dylan Consulting is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Wayne Goshkarian on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Dylan Consulting. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Wayne Goshkarian who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Wayne Goshkarian”.
