Harry D. Cuffage, Author, A Lot of People Slept Here, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Through his storytelling, he pays tribute to strong women and the lessons learned from his extraordinary upbringing.” — Andrew Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Harry D. Cuffage, Author, A Lot of People Slept Here : Cuffage By Design - American on Purpose for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Harry D. Cuffage joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About A LOT OF PEOPLE SLEPT HERE“A Lot of People Slept Here” is the remarkable memoir of Harry D. Cuffage, the eldest son among the ten children born to Harry and Esther Cuffage — a couple from vastly different social and economic backgrounds who instilled their children with the traditional American values of resilience, accountability, and self-reliance. Growing up in mid-20th century America, Harry Jr. recounts a journey shaped by his parents’ strength and the enduring lessons he learned in a life that began in poverty but was enriched by hard work, family bonds, and an indomitable spirit.Through vivid stories and reflections, Harry shares his memories, from playful childhood shenanigans on Northampton Farm to the trials and triumphs of adulthood. The book captures his love of the outdoors, lessons in boxing from his father, and humorous anecdotes from his various jobs, offering a rich tapestry of life that is often challenging but never dull. He describes his mother’s relentless strength in raising her children alone after the loss of his father, a guiding force in his life that has continued to shape him even into his own years of fatherhood and grandfatherhood.Now living with his daughter Elizabeth and her family on a 51-acre farm, Harry reflects on the circle of life, the values he holds dear, and the changing world around him. With social and political commentary woven throughout, A Lot of People Slept Here is not only a personal memoir but a call for civility, kindness, and a shared responsibility to build a better future.Harry D. Cuffage joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Harry D. Cuffage discusses about A LOT OF PEOPLE SLEPT HERE. Harry D. Cuffage joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Harry D. Cuffage was amazing. It was a real honor to have Harry D. Cuffage on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like A LOT OF PEOPLE SLEPT HERE. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Harry D. Cuffage who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Harry D. Cuffage”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

