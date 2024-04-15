CAMS’ Nicole Gugel Earns Association Management Specialist Credential
Nicole Gugel, a community manager in Columbia, SC, has earned her Association Management Specialist credential.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is thrilled to announce that Nicole Gugel, CMCA®, a community manager in its Columbia, SC region, has earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) credential.
Gugel joined the CAMS team in 2021 and manages a diverse portfolio of single-family homes, condominiums, and the University of South Carolina tailgating facilities. She earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation in February 2023.
“Earning the AMS® designation allows me to stand out among community managers,” said Gugel. “I am thankful for CAMS as they continue prioritizing manager education and assisting community managers in becoming industry leaders.”
To earn the AMS®, managers must have training and practical industry knowledge to provide excellent management services. AMS® designees must also be able to prepare budgets and financial reports, understand legal obligations, select and supervise contractors, understand insurance requirements, and have productive working relationships with owners and board members.
Taylor Hayes, CMCA®, AMS®, Vice President of CAMS’ Columbia region, is proud to see Gugel pursue her industry credentials.
“We are so proud of Nikki for obtaining her AMS® and taking the next step in her career,” remarked Hayes. Nikki is one of the strongest managers on our team, and we’re excited to watch her continue to learn and grow.”
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
