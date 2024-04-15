Kyuramen Sandy Springs Location Launches New Bowl Lottery Game to Elevate Dining Fun
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyuramen, the renowned Japanese ramen chain, is excited to introduce its location at 6623 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 that brings authentic and innovative ramen experiences at an affordable price to Sandy Springs residents. Participating in Kyuramen’s nationwide "New Bowl Lottery Game," the Sandy Spring location allows diners to have a chance to win a free menu item with every bowl of ramen ordered.
Since its grand opening in June, 2023, the store has rapidly gained popularity among diverse customers, ranging from students to professionals. "We’re excited to see that the restaurant has become beloved by Sandy Spring locals in such a short period of time," said Gary Lin, founder of Kyuramen. "We’re committed to continuing to bring the local food landscape with our unique flavors and provide a new dining experience for the community."
With the launch of the "New Bowl Lottery Game”, starting from April 2024, customers can discover a prize by revealing a red stamp painted at the bottom of the ramen bowl after finishing their soup, adding more fun and thrill to the dining experience. Prizes include a free bowl of ramen, a free popcorn chicken, a free drink, or a free dessert that can be redeemed on their next visit.
The Sandy Springs store is among the Kyuramen locations that feature its signature honeycomb seating, enhancing the customer experience with a distinctive and fun seating design. The menu boasts a variety of ramen options, as well as some new, innovative dishes, such as Yin-Yang Bowl that allows customers to enjoy two signature flavors in one bowl, and HoneyComb Platter inspired by Kyuramen’s honeycomb seating, offering a variety of tasty bites. The location also features Tbaar, a sister brand bubble tea shop, offering a variety of drinks perfect for pairing with ramen.
With 26 locations nationwide, including three in Georgia, Kyuramen is on a mission to expand its footprint, aiming to open 100 more locations by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by a dedication to sharing the richness of Asian and Japanese culinary culture and bringing authentic and affordable Japanese ramen to all across the United States. For more information about Kyuramen and its location in Sandy Springs, please visit https://www.kyuramen.com/ or follow Kyuramen on social media @kyuramen.official.
Chloe Zhao
Since its grand opening in June, 2023, the store has rapidly gained popularity among diverse customers, ranging from students to professionals. "We’re excited to see that the restaurant has become beloved by Sandy Spring locals in such a short period of time," said Gary Lin, founder of Kyuramen. "We’re committed to continuing to bring the local food landscape with our unique flavors and provide a new dining experience for the community."
With the launch of the "New Bowl Lottery Game”, starting from April 2024, customers can discover a prize by revealing a red stamp painted at the bottom of the ramen bowl after finishing their soup, adding more fun and thrill to the dining experience. Prizes include a free bowl of ramen, a free popcorn chicken, a free drink, or a free dessert that can be redeemed on their next visit.
The Sandy Springs store is among the Kyuramen locations that feature its signature honeycomb seating, enhancing the customer experience with a distinctive and fun seating design. The menu boasts a variety of ramen options, as well as some new, innovative dishes, such as Yin-Yang Bowl that allows customers to enjoy two signature flavors in one bowl, and HoneyComb Platter inspired by Kyuramen’s honeycomb seating, offering a variety of tasty bites. The location also features Tbaar, a sister brand bubble tea shop, offering a variety of drinks perfect for pairing with ramen.
With 26 locations nationwide, including three in Georgia, Kyuramen is on a mission to expand its footprint, aiming to open 100 more locations by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by a dedication to sharing the richness of Asian and Japanese culinary culture and bringing authentic and affordable Japanese ramen to all across the United States. For more information about Kyuramen and its location in Sandy Springs, please visit https://www.kyuramen.com/ or follow Kyuramen on social media @kyuramen.official.
Chloe Zhao
Noon Creative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok