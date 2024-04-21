Zhenya Rozinskiy, CEO and Founder, Mirigos, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Zhenya Rozinskiy, CEO and Founder, Mirigos, joins other thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show
Zhenya Rozinskiy at Mirigos has enabled seamless talent integration and a competitive advantage in the digital landscape. A great interview with an amzing entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Zhenya Rozinskiy, CEO and Founder, Mirigos for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series, which can be seen on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Zhenya Rozinskiy joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
About Mirigos
We streamline staff augmentation for your business, enabling seamless talent integration and a competitive advantage in the digital landscape.
Mirigis unique augmentation model addresses the common challenges associated with outsourcing. They provide the access to exceptional global talent that integrates seamlessly into your existing team, effectively functioning as in-house employees.
Let Mirigos empower your business with top-notch talent and handle all the administrative intricacies, leaving you free to focus on what matters most – your business.
At Mirigos, their philosophy is straightforward – global IT talent recruitment should be hassle-free. With their CEO and founder’s extensive experience in executive roles within engineering companies spanning over 20 years, they understand the challenges associated with hiring locally or outsourcing and the impact on control and employee loyalty. Upon successfully implementing his staff augmentation strategy within his own teams, the concept of Mirigos took shape.
Zhenya Rozinskiy joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Zhenya Rozinskiy discusses the newest offerings of Mirigos, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Zhenya Rozinskiy joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Zhenya Rozinskiy was amazing. The success of Mirigos is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Zhenya Rozinskiy on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Mirigos. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Zhenya Rozinskiy who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Zhenya Rozinskiy”.
