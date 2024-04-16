Rohrer Aesthetics and Beautiphi Academy Partner to Host The Beautiphi Summit in Nashville
Rohrer Aesthetics commitment to innovation and value aligns with our mission to empower practitioners with the best tools and knowledge available to elevate their practice”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics and Beautiphi Academy are proud to announce their partnership in hosting The Beautiphi Summit, taking place April 26-28 in Nashville, TN.
— Kelly Hermans, Founder, Beautiphi Academy
This exciting event brings together industry leaders and practitioners for a comprehensive learning experience. Attendees will gain valuable insights from an expert speaker lineup, including:
• Kelly Hermans, Founder, Beautiphi Academy and Beautiphi Aesthetic Boutique
• NJ Wazaney, CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings
• Tiphany Hall, Chief Growth Officer, Aesthetic Record
• Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO, Social Strategy1
• And many other esteemed leaders and clinical trainers
For a medical spa owner, The Beautiphi Summit offers a unique opportunity to:
• Deepen the understanding of business financials:
o Demystifying the P&L (Income Statement)
o Accurately measuring true operating costs
• Learn the leveraging of Energy Based Devices and utilizing them to optimize revenue generation
• Discovering effective strategies to integrate Pico aesthetics treatments into a medical spa practice
• Charting a path to financial freedom: Developing a comprehensive business plan and roadmap
• Planning for and navigating the complexities of selling a medical spa business
“Partnering with Rohrer Aesthetics for the Beautiphi Summit is a perfect fit,” said Kelly Hermans, Founder, Beautiphi Academy. “Their commitment to innovation and value aligns with our mission to empower practitioners with the best tools and knowledge available to elevate their practice.”
“As a valued member of Rohrer’s Medical Advisory Board, we are thrilled to partner with Kelly and the Beautiphi Academy to host the Beautiphi Summit,” said NJ Wazaney, CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings. “Kelly Hermans' passion for empowering practitioners to build successful businesses is truly inspiring. We are confident that the Beautiphi Summit will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to take their career and practice to the next level.”
This immersive summit is designed to empower professionals in the aesthetics industry with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve sustainable success.
About Beautiphi Academy
The award-winning Beautiphi Academy, headquartered in Rochester, MI, is a complete aesthetic training program for medical professionals founded by renowned aesthetic expert Kelly Hermans, CRNA. Kelly and her staff are dedicated to empowering medical professionals to offer the best treatment options to their patients. Beautiphi Academy has trained and helped over 700 medical professionals open successful aesthetic practices. While most aesthetic training courses focus solely on hands-on skills training, Beautiphi focuses on how to own and operate the business aspect as well. They help create thriving aesthetic practices by offering extensive hands-on training, providing an experience you can't get in a traditional training environment.
With a focus on safety, efficacy, and achieving optimal results, attendees participate in small, 2:1 groups while injecting. Beautiphi Academy is designed to equip injectors with the knowledge and skills needed to provide quality treatments and services to their patients. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your expertise, these courses provide the perfect platform to take your skills and career to the next level.
Beautiphi Academy was awarded 2023 Training Institute of the Year at the Aesthetic Next Conference.
To learn more about Beautiphi Academy, please visit their website at www.thebeautiphiacademy.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics
Rohrer Aesthetics now offers 13 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed over 4,000 devices and continues to service thousands of customers in the United States.
Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
