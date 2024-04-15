Submit Release
Silent Push introduces clearnet and darkweb URL scanning for all users

Leading threat intelligence provider releases new platform version that includes the ability to extract realtime data from a live URL.

Most of our competitors don’t offer fully-integrated URL datasets.”
— Ken Bagnall
RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent Push, an early detection-focused threat intelligence provider, has released version 4.1 of their Enterprise and Community platform that includes ‘Live Scan’ - a feature that gives users the ability to scan a public or .onion URL, and quickly extract real-time and historical data.

Once a snapshot has been obtained, users can pivot across infrastructure using fuzzy content hashes, forward and reverse DNS lookups, SSL data, favicons, and redirect chains.

‘Live Scan’ is applicable towards a range of SOC-based, threat hunting and cyber defence functions, including phishing kit detection, digital risk protection, Advanced Persistent Threat groups, darkweb exploration, and open directory scans.

Data from scans, along with a live screenshot and associated risk scores, is returned and categorized using Silent Push Query Language (SPQL) - a free-form query language that enables threat data exploration via the Silent Push console and API.

Ken Bagnall, Silent Push CEO, said: “’Most of our competitors don’t offer fully integrated datasets that can be used across a platform in its entirety. Having our own query language and being ‘data independent’ gives us the freedom and flexibility to output 'Live Scan’ results in a way that complements the rest of the platform, and deliver continual improvements to our customers based on specific attack vectors”, Ken Bagnall said.

Users can register for a free ‘Community’ edition of the platform, including ‘Live Scan’ functionality, by visiting explore.silentpush.com/register.

RESOURCES

Twitter - @silentpush, @silentpush_labs
Blog - https://www.silentpush.com/blog
Community Edition - https://www.silentpush.com/community-app
Knowledge Base - https://help.silentpush.com/docs
Media queries: pmontgomery@silentpush.com

ABOUT SILENT PUSH

The Silent Push platform finds emerging threats by providing the most comprehensive view of global internet-facing infrastructure available and applying deep analysis to reveal attacker infrastructure and campaigns. The platform also detects rogue assets, configuration drift, and other changes in any organization’s internet-facing infrastructure. Customers can detect emerging threats before launch, be prepared, and proactively solve problems.

Gareth Howells
Silent Push
email us here

