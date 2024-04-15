For Immediate Release

April 15, 2024

Vermont 250th Community Planning Grants Awarded to Support Activities for America’s Semiquincentennial

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont 250th Anniversary Commission and the Vermont Historical Society are pleased to announce the first recipients of the Vermont 250th Community Planning Grants. Funding for the grants was provided by The Sunshine Lady Foundation and Vermont Covered, programs within the Doris Buffett Legacy Foundation.

“The Vermont 250th Anniversary Commission (VT250th), created by Governor Phil Scott, is working to create opportunities for Vermonters to commemorate the Semiquincentennial,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, chair of VT250th. “This anniversary offers an occasion to learn more about the individuals and events that played a role in the country’s founding, and an opportunity to reflect on what independence, freedom, and self-determination mean today and in the future.”

The first round of $1,000 grants was available to select communities around the state to help support activities in planning and preparation for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (250th) in 2026. Eight grants were awarded in this first round of funding from community art projects to local history publications to educational programs and historical signage. Grant recipients are:

Fairfield Historical Society, Fairfield

Jamaica Historical Foundation, Jamaica

Morgan Historical Society, Morgan

Town of Pomfret, Vermont 250th Anniversary Committee, Pomfret

Tunbridge Historical Society, Tunbridge

Whiting Library, Chester

Woodstock History Center, Woodstock

Worcester, Vermont Historical Society, Worcester

Future rounds of grants will be open to all Vermont communities to support the planning of 250th programs through 2027. The deadlines for applications are May 15 and July 15 (depending on available funding).

Through collaborative local and statewide initiatives that explore an inclusive history of the American Revolution, VT250th Community Planning Grants will support and encourage the preparation, planning, and execution of programs and events that examine a formative period of our nation and how it continues to shape our culture and values.

