USA Pickleball Selects Pickleheads As Its Official Court and Game Finder

The collaboration with Pickleheads will enhance player access to comprehensive and up-to-date data on pickleball courts nationwide.

Partnership between the Governing Body and #1 online pickleball platform ensures players have access to the most comprehensive database of courts nationwide

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today announced an exciting new partnership with Pickleheads, the industry’s leading platform for pickleball court and schedule information. The collaboration will enhance player access to comprehensive and up-to-date data on pickleball courts nationwide.

“USA Pickleball strongly believes in the importance of providing players ready access to reliable court and schedule information—it is essential to welcoming new players onto the courts, helping existing players get more out of their pickleball journey, and growing the sport as a whole,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with Pickleheads allows us to fulfill that mission and provide our community with the most comprehensive and accurate database of court and game data to date.”

Through this partnership, USA Pickleball’s trusted network of 2,200 ambassadors will join forces with Pickleheads’ extensive platform which includes nearly 14,000 U.S. facilities. The collaboration ensures that the USA Pickleball ambassador network and their respective communities around the country will have access to the best and most accurate platform for finding pickleball play.

“Providing reliable court and game information at players’ fingertips is vital for the growth of our sport,” said Brandon Mackie, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Pickleheads. “USA Pickleball pioneered the original court finder, and we’re thrilled to work with them to make finding a court or game easier than ever for players.”

In addition to partnering on a court and game finder, Pickleheads and USA Pickleball announced plans to collaborate on various initiatives to enhance and improve the player experience. Initiatives include the promotion of tools that streamline group management for organizers of all sizes, allowing them to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time enjoying the game, along with integrated surveys in the Pickleheads Newsletter which will provide players with an opportunity to share their opinions on key issues in the sport.

For more information on Pickleheads, please visit pickleheads.com.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Pickleheads

Pickleheads is the #1 online platform for pickleball. Players can find courts, schedule games, join groups, chat with other players and more. Pickleheads hosts the industry’s most comprehensive database of pickleball courts, including nearly 14,000 places to play in the U.S.