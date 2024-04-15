Murder Mystery Firm looks to help 1000 charities in 2024 raise over 3 million in funds
GRIMSBY, N.E. LINCS, UK, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday 14th April saw the Murder Mystery firm Red Herring Games launch their – “Raise £3,000,000 for Charity” campaign.
The firm, which is lead by Jo Smedley, one of this year's celebrated F:Entrepreneurs, has created a special resource pack which should see small charities succeed in bringing in £3000 or more from small scale fundraising efforts with their party at home kits.
“The MacMillan Charity spearheaded the idea back in 2017” Jo Smedley said. “But creating campaigns like this is impossible for smaller charities who lack the resources both to pay for the materials and support the games. We wanted to help smaller fundraising organisations with packs they could use to create the same impact, but on a much smaller scale. Having been in the murder mystery world for 20 years, we can help individual hosts, answering questions related to murder mysteries which the charities themselves would struggle to field.”
Each charity pack is supported by the mystery firm, who as well as providing the games, has also created template social media posts and will include charity logos on the materials to assist fundraising groups with their on-going marketing and party host recruitment.
“Everyone had a lot of fun with the Whodunnit campaign, and the time is right to bring that same idea into a format other charities can easily access and benefit from.”
“We’ve been supporting small groups ad hoc since we launched the firm in 2007.” Jo Smedley said. “But after chatting to Adam Irvine, a charity consultant who helps charities achieve their fundraising targets, he suggested we turn what we were doing already into a ’done for you’ pack of tools charities could easily access. So that’s what we’ve done.”
The charity packs include resources totalling £2000 or more – but are being provided for just £200, and should see charities each raise £3000 or more.
“We’ve set ourselves a target of helping 1000 charities this year.” Jo Smedley said. “If it proves popular, then we’ll see what we can do to help more.”
Charity packs can be obtained directly from this link:
https://www.red-herring-games.com/product/fundraising-support-pack/
